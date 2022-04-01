ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay man accused of stabbing man with screwdriver

A Green Bay man is accused of stabbing another person in the neck with...

Oxygen

Minnesota Brother, Sister Sentenced For 2020 Murder Of Man Found Shot To Death Over Debt

A brother and sister from Minnesota were sentenced for their roles in killing a man in his own home. Nicholas Zielinski, 44, and his sister, Melissa Zielinski, 48, were both sentenced in an Anoka County Court for their role in the 2020 shooting death of Karl Henderson, according to ABC affiliate KSTP Eyewitness News. Henderson, 22, was found face-down in a pool of his own blood shortly after his father encountered the two defendants in his own home.
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man facing up to 30 years in prison if convicted of trying to strangle, stab woman with screwdriver

POCATELLO — A 40-year-old local man faces two felony charges after police say he grabbed a woman by the throat and attempted to stab her in the head with a screwdriver. Bret Vernon Kynaston, 40, of Pocatello, has been charged with attempted strangulation and aggravated assault, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor malicious injury to property following the incident, which began to unfold around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday. Police were...
The Independent

Search for missing three-month-old boy continues after teenage girl believed to have been with him is found

Police have updated their Amber Alert for a missing baby in Milwaukee after the teenager they’d believed was with him was found – without the baby.Three-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr is still missing. Police say he was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30am, “possibly with Vonaisha Washington,” a 15-year-old girl who “has no relationship to Anthony.”Later that morning, Milwaukee police said they’d located Vonaisha, but not Anthony. Police now say Vonaisha had nothing to do with the baby’s disappearance.“It was determined she was not involved,” the Milwaukee Police Department told The Independent. “We continue to seek an unknown 15-year-old female with...
The Independent

Man charged with smearing human faeces on a woman’s face is arrested again

The man accused of committing one of the more heinous crimes reported at a New York subway station is back behind bars again, but this time for a crime that will induce far fewer stomach-churning reactions.Frank Abrokwa was caught on CCTV footage on 21 February approaching a 43-year-old woman who was sitting on a bench at the Wakefield-241st Street subway station in the Bronx. In the video, you can see the moment that the 37-year-old smeared human faeces on the unsuspecting woman’s face.By 28 February, Mr ââAbrokwa was caught and charged by police with forcible touching, menacing and disorderly...
truecrimedaily

Texas man accused of fatally stabbing wife in front of 13-year-old daughter

HOUSTON (TCD) -- A 51-year-old man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly stabbing his wife to death in front of their teenage daughter. According to a press release from the Houston Police Department, on Wednesday, March 23, officers responded to an apartment complex at 7015 Woodsman Trail at approximately 11 p.m. At the scene, authorities reportedly found 35-year-old Yennis Olga Llanes Garcia suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Sandusky Register

Man stabbed, in critical condition

SANDUSKY — A Sandusky resident was stabbed in the chest on Saturday and remains hospitalized in critical condition. Douglas F. Dean, 41, of Parkview Boulevard in Sandusky, was arrested and charged with felonious assault after he allegedly stabbed a man with a pocket knife during an argument. The victim's stepchildren were present during the alleged attack, according to a police report.
WJTV 12

Man apparently stabbed in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are seeking information after a man was found suffering from what they believe to be stab wounds. The Natchez Democrat reported police found the man at Zipy Foods on Old Washington Road on Friday, March 11. When asked about his injuries, police said the man became uncooperative. Police Chief […]
PennLive.com

Man tells police he confused woman they say he tried to stuff in his trunk for his wife, was not trying to kidnap her: report

A Utah man reportedly told police that the kidnapping accusation they were laying on him was all just a big misunderstanding. According to reports, the man explained to police that he simply believed the woman he was being accused of trying to take off a sidewalk was his wife, who he claimed he had been arguing with in their home prior to the incident. Maybe that can happen, somehow, but that doesn’t explain why police say he tried to stuff the woman he claims he thought was his wife into the trunk of his car.
