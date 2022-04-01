Green Bay man accused of stabbing man with screwdriver

A Utah man reportedly told police that the kidnapping accusation they were laying on him was all just a big misunderstanding. According to reports, the man explained to police that he simply believed the woman he was being accused of trying to take off a sidewalk was his wife, who he claimed he had been arguing with in their home prior to the incident. Maybe that can happen, somehow, but that doesn’t explain why police say he tried to stuff the woman he claims he thought was his wife into the trunk of his car.

