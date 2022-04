The mother of a Ukrainian girl who went viral for singing Disney hit ‘Let It Go’ in a bomb shelter has said she is “proud” after her daughter sang onstage in front of thousands of people.Seven-year-old Amelia Anisovych was reunited with her mother days before she performed to a packed stadium in Poland, where she is now a refugee.Her mother Lilia Anisovych watched from behind the stage as her daughter sang the Ukrainian national anthem dressed in a traditional embroidered dress at the Atlas Arena stadium in Lodz.“Everyone was worried that she would be very worried but she did...

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO