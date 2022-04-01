ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Act now and support our homeless neighbors

By Dan Clem, Jimmy Jones and Tim Murphy
 1 day ago
Four Citizens of our “Beloved Community” died early Sunday in a completely preventable tragedy. These four citizens and others who were injured were living outside in a dangerous setting because they, along with 1,000 others of our community neighbors, do not have a safe place to be.

All three of our organizations - Union Gospel Mission, Community Action and Bridgeway - serve our unsheltered neighbors and know them as people with names, hopes and dreams. Three of the four who died were under the age of 30 with their whole lives in front of them.

In the last two days, the city has moved to restrict camping alongside city streets, which we all support. At the same time, we have to face the question of why we allowed this in the first place.

Over the last several years there have been city of Salem task forces, legislative task forces and countless community meetings to discuss how best to support the unsheltered in our “Beloved Community.”

Clearly, there isn’t an easy answer.

Building and opening some transitional housing will temporarily help but a more permanent solution needs to be embraced. Other communities have done so and so can we.

We keep hearing that “we are better than this.” Now it is time to stop saying and start doing.

Micro village work haltedApartment complex owner fights Salem micro-shelter village

While poverty lies at the root of this human misery. Though we can't solve that overnight, we can commit to providing managed camps with proper hygienic support including bathrooms and showers, with access to services and on a bus line so those needing support can obtain it and in time move from the camp to more permanent housing.

For those of us who live and love our “Beloved Community,” we have a responsibility to act. That is what we are asking our local and state leaders to do. Act now. Support our neighbors and save lives.

The unsheltered need a safe place to be, away from traffic, where supportive services can work with them to find better, more permanent shelter and housing solutions.

We cannot allow this most recent tragedy to happen again.

Dan Clem is the executive director of the Union Gospel Mission in Salem. You may reach him at danclem@ugmsalem.org Jimmy Jones is the executive director of Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency. You may reach him at Jimmy.jones@mwvcaa.org Tim Murphy is the chief executive office of Bridgeway Recovery Services You may reach him at tmurphy@bridgewayrecovery.com

Comments / 10

Dindu Nuffins.
1d ago

If y'all were to actually talk to sum these homeless people here I'm Salem then you'd find that 3 out of 5 are not even from the area n 3 out of 5 of those are actually from other states.. mostly California because that state buys them one way tickets to come here. How about we start bussing them back on a one way ticket n once we get the numbers down to mostly our homegrown peeps then it'll be easier to reach out n help them. As of the present. the city's does nothing but shuffle them around n ya never know where they'll pop up with a camp.

Reply(1)
11
Jenny Jepsen
1d ago

I can barely make it by myself yet alone support homeless!! I had to work this whole pandemic and be around nasty ppl!! Without mask on cause they didn’t want to!! They are the last ones I’m going to support!! They get what every they want

Reply(1)
2
Chuck Puke
1d ago

They live like pigs no respect for property. Get a fricken job.

Reply(1)
9
