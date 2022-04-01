Act now and support our homeless neighbors

Four Citizens of our “Beloved Community” died early Sunday in a completely preventable tragedy. These four citizens and others who were injured were living outside in a dangerous setting because they, along with 1,000 others of our community neighbors, do not have a safe place to be.

All three of our organizations - Union Gospel Mission, Community Action and Bridgeway - serve our unsheltered neighbors and know them as people with names, hopes and dreams. Three of the four who died were under the age of 30 with their whole lives in front of them.

In the last two days, the city has moved to restrict camping alongside city streets, which we all support. At the same time, we have to face the question of why we allowed this in the first place.

Over the last several years there have been city of Salem task forces, legislative task forces and countless community meetings to discuss how best to support the unsheltered in our “Beloved Community.”

Clearly, there isn’t an easy answer.

Building and opening some transitional housing will temporarily help but a more permanent solution needs to be embraced. Other communities have done so and so can we.

We keep hearing that “we are better than this.” Now it is time to stop saying and start doing.

While poverty lies at the root of this human misery. Though we can't solve that overnight, we can commit to providing managed camps with proper hygienic support including bathrooms and showers, with access to services and on a bus line so those needing support can obtain it and in time move from the camp to more permanent housing.

For those of us who live and love our “Beloved Community,” we have a responsibility to act. That is what we are asking our local and state leaders to do. Act now. Support our neighbors and save lives.

The unsheltered need a safe place to be, away from traffic, where supportive services can work with them to find better, more permanent shelter and housing solutions.

We cannot allow this most recent tragedy to happen again.

Dan Clem is the executive director of the Union Gospel Mission in Salem. You may reach him at danclem@ugmsalem.org Jimmy Jones is the executive director of Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency. You may reach him at Jimmy.jones@mwvcaa.org Tim Murphy is the chief executive office of Bridgeway Recovery Services You may reach him at tmurphy@bridgewayrecovery.com