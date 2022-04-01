ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Get the homeless camps off Salem's roadsides

By Bud Pierce
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 1 day ago
The death of four people at a homeless camp in Salem is a grim reminder that many of the places where unsheltered individuals sleep are unsafe to them, and these deaths would not have occurred if we had not allowed these suffering people to camp near the roadside.

It is estimated between one and three unsheltered individuals die daily in Oregon. Deaths occur due to exposure, infection, drug and alcohol misuse, accidents and violence. It is time for this to end.

Oregon political leaders have spent millions of dollars on failed policies. Poorly managed camps, liberal outdoor living policies, weakened drug laws and lack of support for police and public safety all contribute to the problem.

Affordable, adequate housing is important but not the only answer. Individuals who cannot shelter themselves must be taken to a safe place.

We know that up to three-quarters of our unsheltered neighbors admit to having substance abuse problems. With our help, these individuals must begin treatment for any mental illnesses or drug and alcohol misuse.

If a person is able, they must start the hard work of preparing to leave a shelter and enter into a life of contribution and meaning. Individuals who refuse this help and choose to remain on the streets must be brought to a secure/monitored shelter so professionals can evaluate the best way to protect that person and society.

What kind of reputation does our state have in the nation today? Riots, trash, graffiti, weak laws on drug use and people allowed to live on our streets and in our forests and parks.

We must work to restore Oregon’s reputation as a beautiful state where people care about each other, and we all work to contribute to the economy. Oregonians must not allow people to suffer. If you live here, you will improve your life, become healthy, self-sufficient, and better the lives of others.

Sadly, if you drive by the site of the tragic Salem accident today, you will still see people camping in harm’s way.

Salem does have safe options for unsheltered people. We must help people who are unable to help themselves. I call on all Oregon leaders from the governor’s office to the City Council to ban roadside camping.

Dr. Bud Pierce is a Salem resident, a business owner and partner of Oregon Oncology Specialists and running in the Republican primary for Oregon governor. You may reach him at info@budpierce.org

Dindu Nuffins.
1d ago

I agree but send the homeless where is the question.. They've already been rolled up from parks. businesses. downtown sidewalks n parking structures.. So where will the go this time🤔🤔🤔 Y'all just keep moving the problem n not fixing it.

Statesman Journal

