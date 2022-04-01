ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

For New Orleans, a 6th Final Four is bounce-back moment

WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EUlcs_0ewjU9f400

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A seat at the 182-year-old French Quarter restaurant that invented Oysters Rockefeller and mastered Baked Alaska is virtually impossible to get this week as the first NCAA men’s Final Four without pandemic restrictions in three years comes to this historic port city near the mouth of the Mississippi River.

It’s a simultaneously joyous and frustrating time for Lisa Blount, whose family operates Antoine’s — a restaurant which opened in 1840, only had French menus for most of its existence, and has a long tradition of hosting Mardi Gras “royalty.”

Because of challenges to finding and training staff since the pandemic, bookings have been limited to about half of the upwards of 600 per night there would normally be for an event this big — meaning half as many orders of Pompano Ponchartrain with crab meat or Filet Marchand de Vin.

“It’s great to see people in town and this type of event that is so high-profile, but it’s frustrating because we still have issues with staffing,” Blount said. “I feel so bad. People are calling everywhere and can’t get a reservation for dinner.”

The country — and much of the world — is trying to put the fears and frustrations of COVID-19 in the rear mirror.

Few things in the sports world resemble a return to pre-pandemic life like a Final Four in a sold-out Superdome and all that goes with it.

This weekend, fans are flocking to New Orleans in no small part because of the teams involved. Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and Villanova all have storied basketball histories and huge fan followings. On top of that, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, among the most successful coaches of in the history of the sport, is retiring after this season, giving Saturday night’s semifinals — and perhaps Monday night’s final — added historical significance.

“There’s interest for people who aren’t necessarily Duke fans that want to come see this,” said Jay Cicero, president of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, which along with Tulane and the University of New Orleans makes up the Final Four host committee. “It’s a historic moment, it really is, and adds to the list of historic moments for New Orleans and the men’s Final Four.”

Past Final Fours in New Orleans have featured Michael Jordan’s emergence with North Carolina in 1982; Keith Smart’s heroics for Bobby Knight-coached Indiana in 1987; Chris Webber’s infamous timeout call (when Michigan had none left) against North Carolina in 1993; Carmelo Anthony’s offensive dominance for Syracuse in 2003; and Anthony Davis’ unparalleled defensive display in 2012.

Now comes another highly anticipated edition of college basketball’s marquee weekend in a city that is not only synonymous with Final Four memories of the last four decades, but whose economy is largely driven by a tourism industry devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic — starting with the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Women’s Final Four and the world-renowned Jazz and Heritage Festival after that.

Cicero said until recently, there remained considerable uncertainty surrounding local planning for this Final Four, particularly during the surge of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. Officials came up with a wristband system aimed at easing access for vaccinated fans to events. But that was happily scrapped and virtually all restrictions lifted after the Mardi Gras parade season passed in late February without a subsequent COVID surge in March.

That development was quite the departure from March of 2020, when “the disappointment, the shock, and unpredictability of the near future at that time had us all in a state of bewilderment,” Cicero said. “We hoped but couldn’t have anticipated that COVID numbers would have reduced dramatically enough to host the Final Four without any restrictions.”

In New Orleans, the tourism business was virtually non-existent in the spring of 2020 and ended the year down 80% from 2019, said Walt Leger, CEO of New Orleans and Co., the city’s non-profit tourism agency. In 2021, tourism business was still down 60% from before the pandemic, Leger said.

“This is a premier opportunity — one of the most important and well-known sporting events — for us to get back into the swing of things,” Leger said. “It’s hard to even measure how important that is.”

Related events will include a Fan Fest at the city’s convention center, and free concerts at a riverside park.

The events are walkable from New Orleans’ more than 22,000 downtown hotel rooms — for those who could get one. Officials say bookings were so strong that many visitors have been referred to hotels and short-term rentals across the metro area.

New Orleans is hoping for similar turnouts for the first Jazz Fest in more than two years later this spring, followed by the return of major convention business.

If so, the next challenge will be filling jobs.

Tourism employment dropped from 95,000 jobs down to 45,000 in 2020 and has risen back to about 65,000, Leger said.

Hence the relative difficulty getting tables at the city’s many renowned restaurants.

But Leger sees a silver lining in that visitors will be motivated to venture out to more neighborhood joints locals love, but which tend to get less tourist traffic.

Chef Susan Spicer — who launched popular French Quarter restaurant Bayona and helped fellow James Beard Award-winning Chef Donald Link open Herbsaint downtown — now spends most of her time at a low-key restaurant called Rosedale. It’s hidden on a bumpy side street in the Lakeview neighborhood, named for its proximity to Lake Pontchartrain.

Spicer said she’ll be working double shifts this weekend at Rosedale, where favorites include cochon de lait po’boys and duck pastrami sandwiches, as well as barbecue shrimp and sauteed gulf fish.

Spicer said a lot of area chefs are hustling “on the line” in the kitchen, more so than they would in pre-pandemic times, because of the relative lack of staffing, combined with upticks in business. But they’re not complaining.

“We need the business so it’s still exciting,” Spicer said. “We want to feed people. We like hearing the restaurants be loud.”

And Spicer appreciates the synergy of sports and the hospitality industry from her many years participating in the Taste of the NFL events held during Super Bowl weekends.

“Those sports guys love to come and spend money; they’re pretty high rollers,” Spicer said. “They’ll drop some much-needed cash in the city and that’s awesome. It doesn’t really matter where it goes.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WNCT
WNCT

19K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow WNCT and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WNCT

Duke, North Carolina in titanic clash at Final Four

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The name “Tobacco Road” misses the point. The most important industry in the 11-mile stretch of real estate between North Carolina’s two cathedrals of hoops, the Smith Center in Chapel Hill and Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, is basketball. For decades, a win, or loss, in any given matchup between Duke […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPLC TV

Trae Hannibal 2nd Murray State transfer to commit to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added their third commit through the NCAA Transfer Portal and second from Murray State in point guard Trae Hannibal. Hannibal joins teammate Justice Hill who announced on Tuesday, March 29 that he was headed to Baton Rouge and Northwestern State’s Kendal Coleman.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNCT

Villanova-Kansas renew high-stakes history at Final Four

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bill Self was wading through old video of Villanova this week, trying to scout a specific action that the Wildcats use on the offensive end of the floor, when the Hall of Fame Kansas coach did something he’s avoided the past four years. Self watched film of the 2018 Final Four. […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana College Basketball
City
Rosedale, LA
State
Indiana State
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
State
North Carolina State
New Orleans, LA
College Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
GOLF
Popculture

Former USWNT Star Hope Solo Arrested in North Carolina

Hope Solo, a former soccer star who won two gold medals with the United States Women's National Team, was arrested in North Carolina for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, according to TMZ Sports. Solo, 40, was taken into custody in a Walmart parking lot off Parkway Villiage Circle in Winston-Salem, North Carolina before being taken to the Forsyth County jail for processing. Police told TMZ Sports that Solo was arrested for impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse as two children were in the car.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Blount
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
The Spun

President Biden Appoints NBA Star To Board Of Advisors

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced which leaders will be appointed to the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. One of the leaders added to this board is none other than Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul. Paul is no stranger to guiding an organization. He...
NBA
KLFY News 10

Hilliard fans seven as LSU takes Game 2 vs Auburn, 9-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard tossed 5.1 shutout innings with seven strikeouts, as No. 12 LSU defeated Auburn 9-2 Friday in game two of the SEC series inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU improves to 19-8 on the season and moves to .500 in conference play heading into the rubber match […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNCT

March Madness: What to watch for in Final Four

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — March Madness has taken a power turn as it turns to the Final Four. No more plucky underdogs, much as we enjoyed the run by Saint Peter’s. No more double-digit seeds looking for upsets. This year’s Final Four is Duke and Carolina, Kansas and Villanova, four powerhouses looking to add another national […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#French#Filet Marchand De Vin
WNCT

Pirates open AAC lacrosse play with 14-11 win

GREENVILLE, N.C – A dominant second quarter allowed the East Carolina lacrosse team to start its conference slate with a 14-11 win over Old Dominion on Saturday afternoon at Johnson Stadium. The Pirates advance to 8-5 and 1-0 in league play while the Monarchs of Old Dominion fall to 5-8 overall and 0-1 in the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
WNCT

Warriors rally from 16 down to beat Jazz, get playoff spot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors coach Steve Kerr did not emphasize the magnitude of Saturday’s game in his pregame talk with his team. Klay Thompson scored 36 points and Golden State erased a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 111-107 and clinch a playoff spot. Jordan...
NBA
WNCT

Shaq highlights return of Doggie Jams event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Music to our ears. DJ Diesel, better known as Shaquille O’Neal, was the headliner at Friday’s Doggie Jams at Five Points Plaza in Uptown Greenville. Doggie Jams is an outdoor concert held by Sup Dogs. (Erin Jenkins, WNCT video) This is the first time the event has been held since 2019 […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pirates drop series opener to Bulls

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Georgina Corrick tossed six shutout innings Friday evening to lead South Florida to a 9-0 victory over East Carolina in the opening game of an American Athletic Conference series at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.The win was the first in league play for the Bulls (29-10, 1-3 AAC) after they were swept at […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy