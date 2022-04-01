ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington teen accused of threatening school shooting in Snapchat video

By Laura Lane, The Herald-Times
 1 day ago
Police were called to Bloomington High School South Wednesday afternoon after discovering a 17-year-old had sent a Snapchat video in which he waved a handgun and threatened a school shooting.

Bloomington Police Department officers went to the teen's home on the northwest side of town and found him there with his mother. Officers confiscated a 9mm handgun and took the boy into custody. An MCCSC official said the boy was not a student in the district.

BPD Capt. Ryan Pedigo said a report filed in the case did not say if the gun was loaded or if ammunition was found at the apartment. No further information was available Friday.

Guns and Bloomington South:Parents want MCCSC to take more action on safety

The 17-year-old is charged in juvenile court with intimidation with a deadly weapon, which is a felony under the adult criminal code. He was transported to Southwest Indiana Regional Youth Village in Vincennes, a regional juvenile detention center.

According to a police report, a sheriff's deputy and a BPD officer responded to a call from South high school at 1:53 p.m. when a school resource officer found out about the video from students who had received it via social media.

It was determined the suspect lived within the city limits, so Bloomington officers went to his home and arrested him at 3:35 Wednesday afternoon.

Contact reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com, 812-331-4362 or 812-318-5967.

Comments / 3

Odin The Warrior
1d ago

the court system sends every kids to this ran down bedbug infest place where they become worse then they was he should be tried as an adult and sent to big boy jail he wants to act grown and violent he needs to be treated as such why are the kids not being sent to y.o.c in Muncie now that place is a no joke kind of lock down for teens

Reply(1)
5
