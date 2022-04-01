ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson's brother arrested days before the April 5 election

By Alison Dirr, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 1 day ago

A brother of Milwaukee Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson was booked into the Milwaukee County Jail on two felony charges Thursday, days before the mayoral election in which Johnson will square off against former Ald. Bob Donovan.

Charges of first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon were filed against Allen Addison Jr., 37, in Milwaukee County Circuit Court in January. The charges were filed in relation to the shooting of a man who said he had intervened the previous month in a situation in which Addison was hitting a woman, according to the criminal complaint.

An arrest warrant was issued at that time, according to online court records.

Addison's arrest was first reported by the conservative website Wisconsin Right Now.

In comments to reporters Friday, Johnson said he had been open throughout the campaign about the challenged neighborhoods where he grew up in Milwaukee.

"My family is no different than any other family in Milwaukee that has faced challenges," he said. "I haven't hidden away from it. I've often said on the campaign trail that I've got one brother who has run a prison facility and another brother who has been his prisoner, who has been his inmate.

"I haven't shied away from that and this is just further proof of the beginnings and the connections that I have with people who come from challenged neighborhoods in Milwaukee."

Donovan said he had no comment.

The candidates have sparred over their public safety records as they run for the last two years of former Mayor Tom Barrett's term .

More: For Milwaukee's Cavalier Johnson, mayor's race marks one more challenge to be overcome

The criminal complaint states that police responded to a ShotSpotter report of eight possible gunshots about 3 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 3500 block of North 11th Street. They found a man shot in the neck, arm, leg and the back of his head.

The man, who survived, told police someone had pulled up next to him when he was in his vehicle and shot him. He said he did not have any enemies but that he had intervened the prior month when a woman who stayed with him sometimes was being hit by another man, the complaint states.

Police found that the woman had previously called police on Addison, who matched the description given to police and who owned a vehicle similar to the one described from the shooting.

Police found several bullet casings during a search of Addison's vehicle, the complaint states.

No attorney for Addison was listed in the online case file.

Addison's public court history in Wisconsin dates to 2002, when he was convicted of two misdemeanor counts of theft, according to online court records.

Two of his most recent cases, filed in 2014 and 2013, involved the same woman and her child, according to court records.

In the 2013 case, he was convicted of child abuse. The complaint states that he struck the then-8-year-old child multiple times with a hanger, causing welts, broken skin and swelling to the child's hands and arms.

In the 2014 case, he was convicted of three felony counts of witness intimidation, one as party to a crime.

Contact Alison Dirr at 414-224-2383 or adirr@jrn.com . Follow her on Twitter @AlisonDirr .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson's brother arrested days before the April 5 election

Comments / 11

Grumpy Old Man #1
1d ago

Arrested as a felon with a gun, violent family it seems. Sounds like a member of that family is running for Mayor. Maybe he needs to have a talk with his brother. Doesn't look good so close to the election.

Reply(3)
2
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mayor debate: Johnson, Donovan at Turner Hall

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee mayoral candidates Cavalier Johnson and Bob Donovan took part in another forum Wednesday night, March 16 – this time held at the Turner Hall Ballroom. Among several topics discussed was ways to reduce the increase in violence across the city. "We have to understand public safety...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee officer accused of tuition reimbursement fraud resigns

MILWAUKEE — Three days after prosecutors charged a Milwaukee Police officer with fraud, claiming she illegally obtained reimbursement from the city for college expenses she never paid out of pocket, she resigned, WISN 12 learned. Court records filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court Wednesday revealed Patricia Swayka's resignation was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Cavalier Johnson Plans Focus on Jobs

Mayoral candidate Cavalier Johnson said Monday that he will focus on “family-supporting jobs” and economic development to address the root causes of problems besetting Milwaukee. In a wide-ranging, hour-long interview with the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, covering topics of interest to central city neighborhoods, Johnson, 35, said he...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Milwaukee County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
CBS 58

Graphic video shows suspects shoot 16-year-old walking with young child in Racine

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Albert and Marquette Streets in Racine on Sunday, March 20. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Graphic video obtained by CBS 58 appears to shows a vehicle pull over and two suspects are seen getting out. The suspects are seen shooting at a 16-year-old boy walking down the sidewalk who was holding hands with a young child, one suspect shoots point-blank at the victim. The child runs off in fear. Police say the teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
RACINE, WI
People

Tenn. Man Found Guilty of Murdering NBA Star Lorenzen Wright, Sentenced to Life in Prison

A Tennessee man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Billy Ray Turner, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in a Shelby County court on Monday, ESPN reports. The jury of 12 reportedly handed down the verdict after about two hours of deliberation. Judge Lee Coffee then sentenced Turner to life in prison on the murder conviction.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Election#Child Abuse
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: James Coleman sought by US Marshals

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Police say an encounter between vague acquaintances left a mark in the city of Sheboygan. Now, U.S. Marshals and the Sheboygan Police Department are searching for 39-year-old James Coleman. Police say Coleman is wanted for arson. They say the investigation unfolded in January 2021 near 14th and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Wisconsin dad wants cop charged for restraint of daughter

A Wisconsin father wants prosecutors to charge an off-duty police officer who appears to have briefly pressed his knee into his 12-year-old daughter's neck similar to how Derek Chauvin fatally restrained George Floyd. The hold may have violated the officer's department's policies and a new Wisconsin banning police chokeholds in most cases, but the ban doesn't provide any penalties and several legal experts say charges are unlikely. Kenosha police Officer Shawn Guetschow was working his off-duty job as a security guard at Lincoln Middle School on March 4 when Jerrel Perez's daughter got into a lunchtime fight with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy