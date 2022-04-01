ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One-on-one with U.S. Attorney Greg Harris: Protecting citizens from violent crime a priority

By Tiffani Jackson, State Journal-Register
 1 day ago

The first African-American to serve as the U.S. attorney for the Central District of Illinois took the oath of office Friday.

Gregory K. Harris was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in December and received investiture in a ceremony at the Old State Capitol Historic Site in Springfield.

Harris, a veteran attorney in central Illinois, served as an assistant U.S attorney for the Central District of Illinois for more than 30 years. He's a Howard University and University of Illinois Chicago law school graduate.

The ceremony was a who's who of central Illinois' legal world. It was attended by federal judges, Harris's predecessors, and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin.

Durbin spoke during Friday's ceremony.

"Greg is always going to return a phone call," said Durbin. "He's willing to go an extra mile for his friends."

Durbin and Harris have been friends for decades. They worked together on a congressional campaign of the late Paul Simon, a former Illinois representative and senator.

"I couldn't think of a better public servant or a better man to assume this role," said Judge Sara Darrow, the chief judge of the Central District of Illinois.

At the ceremony, Harris stressed his desire to build connections between the Black community of central Illinois and the police.

"I will do everything in my power to earn your trust and improve the relationships between the community and law enforcement," said Harris, shortly after being sworn in.

Durbin, a Springfield Democrat, and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Hoffman Estates, supported Harris's nomination. Harris's “diligent, thoughtful and principled approach to the law will serve central Illinois well, and we are proud to have supported his nomination and confirmation,” the senators said in a joint statement after Harris's confirmation in December.

Harris got his start in the legal field as a courtroom bailiff in Washington, D.C. He went on to become a lawyer for the Illinois Office of the State Appellate Defender in 1976.

His experience also has included serving as legal counsel for the Illinois Governor’s Office of Manpower and Human Development, attorney for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Community Development, and chief of the U.S attorney's office criminal division. He said his catalog of experience working on both sides of the justice system has prepared him for his new role.

The U.S. attorney's office covers 46 counties across Illinois and has offices in Urbana, Peoria and Rock Island.

With a portrait of Thurgood Marshall across from his desk, Harris said the office already feels like home. Marshall’s legacy of integrity is what he hopes will keep him accountable in his work.

Harris talked about his work ahead in an interview with The State Journal-Register.

Question: It's a historic occasion for you to be the first Black person in this role. What impact do you hope that being here will have on the community?

Answer: “I'm honored to be able to work in this office, It's an opportunity to lead where I've worked under a total of seven U.S attorneys. Getting the job is the first step but delivering on the job is the main goal. I want to show that not only should you get the job when you look at the qualifications, but that when you get the job you can actually do the job. At the end of the day, my goal is to be able to turn back and look at my career in this office and see that I have been a positive role model. It's a piece I believe I must complete with getting in the door.”

Q: What are some of the issues in criminal justice that you plan to address during your time in office?

A: Uppermost on my mind is to protect our citizens from violent crime, particularly illegal gun violence. I also want to address hate crimes, human trafficking, and drug dealing.

Q: There has been tension between law enforcement and the community over the years. How do you plan to bridge the gap?

A: “I think the first step is being here, just being visible as someone who people can relate to. Unless you're trying to downplay your background, which I can tell you I'm not doing, then you can have compassion and understanding of what people are talking about. I hope to visibly be there but also change things when it comes to the use of certain techniques. The department of justice has limited the use of chokeholds and no-knock warrants so I plan on making sure that they’re authorized the right way and I think in those ways I can try to forge relationships with the community. The flip side of it is that it's a two-way street. We, the community, have to change our attitude toward law enforcement. We want to grow up where we feel protected by law enforcement and when we see wrongdoing we report it so that we assist law enforcement in its mission. It's a very difficult mission and by spending most of my legal career in that area I understand how difficult it is and how there’s a lot of stress for officers. They make bad decisions sometimes and there are bad eggs generally but all police are not that way and we shouldn’t paint them all with a broad brush. Getting a common understanding about everybody is a job we all ought to be working on. “

Q: You are one of 12 U.S. attorneys selected to serve on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland's advisory committee. Do you think the diverse selection will play a role in the progression of the state?

“I think the administration and the department of justice has been very progressive. If you look at the number of black attorneys and women around the country it's not just talking the talk, the department of justice is walking the walk. I think there's also been a change in regards to where lawyers come from. In the past it was majority IVY league schools, now diverse schools like HBCUs are being represented. So with that I think it will all have a good effect and change people's view of the department of justice for the better.”

Contact State Journal-Register reporter Tiffani Jackson at (309) 205-2072, tjackson-skinner@sj-r.com.

The State Journal-Register
