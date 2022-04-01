ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph Township chimney fire is reminder of need for proper maintenance

By Record-Courier
The Randolph Fire Department says that a chimney fire at a township home on Monday is a reminder of the necessity of proper maintenance.

"As a friendly reminder, The Randolph Fire Department recommends to have your chimney or flue professionally inspected once a year to check for the build up of creosote or any damage caused by exposure to the elements," the fire department posted on Facebook.

Firefighters responded to the home during the afternoon and saw heavy smoke coming from the chimney. The home's residents had evacuated, with no injuries reported, and firefighters discovered a light haze of smoke inside the home. Further investigation revealed a wood burning stove in the basement with the flue full of creosote — unburned products of combustion that build up on the walls of a chimney/ flue). Crews cleaned out the flue and also went to the roof, where a chain was dropped down the chimney to knock loose any remaining burning creosote.

Crews used a thermal imaging camera to check interior walls for any signs of fire. When smoke was no longer visible and no hot spots were found, firefighters left the scene.

