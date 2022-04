When: Earl Township supervisors meeting, March 7. What happened: Andrew Casey, of Eagle Disposal of Pa. Inc. in East Earl, made a plea to supervisors to be the chosen “bidder of choice” as the township trash hauler. Though he was aware of losing the bid and the contract, he stated “price isn’t everything.” Admitting the company had problems during COVID-19, he said it was now back on track with more staff. Bill Cassidy, township solicitor, stated when local government takes competitive sealed bids, it must award the contract to the lowest responsible bidder.

