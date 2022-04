Two MLB contenders agreed to a trade on Friday as the Chicago White Sox sent relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. The deal is the rare exchange that truly helps both sides, though it wasn’t the only move made by the White Sox. Following the Kimbrel-Pollock trade, Chicago made an important move with All-Star starting pitcher Lucas Giolito. The team tweeted the news from their Twitter account.

