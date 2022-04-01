GLORY IN EAGLELAND: Oklahoma Wesleyan athletes and teams rack up honors, wins this week

It’s been a busy and memorable week for the Oklahoma Wesleyan University sports scene.

——

HONORS

Five OKWU Lady Eagles players have proven to have plenty of savvy in the classroom as well as big basketball I.Q.’s.

River Jefferies, Cierra Johnson, Brittan Garrett, Hannah Nealis and Melanie Williams each earned a spot on the on the 2021-22 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Scholar-Athletes list.

The criteria included: Being a sophomore or above in academic standing, carrying a minimum 3.25 grade point average and having attended the institution for at least a year.

OKWU women hoopsters powered to an 18-15 record, including a 5-1 mark in their final six games. They came up just one win shy of playing for the KCAC tourney championship.

Grace Hadley coaches the Lady Eagles.

—

On the men’s side, the Eagles also enjoyed substantial representation on the KCAC Men’s Scholar-Athlete roster.

Eleven Eagles made the grade — Austin Poling, Kazden Ammons, Gage Jahnke, Max Valentino, Tichic Fikipo, Kevin Classo, Tyeler Hagan, Wyatt Patton, Jace Reid, Ethan Torrance and Jonah Wolters.

Hagan is a local student-athlete that finished his prep basketball career with the Washington County HomeSchool Alliance (WACHA).

On the hardwood, the Eagles stormed to one of the most powerful seasons in school history — a 34-3 record and appearance in the Elite Eight of the NAIA men’s basketball national tourney.

Poling and Ammons played especially major roles in the team’s success.

Donnie Bostwick coaches the Eagles.

-

Kellen Brothers continues to smother Eagle baseball opponents with his dominating presence on the mound.

The KCAC recognized Brothers superior effort last week by naming him as the KCAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week.

During a conference showdown against Kansas Wesleyan, Brothers snapped off a five-hitter and struck out 13 during a 3-1 win at Kansas Wesleyan University.

For the season, Brothers owns a 6-0 record, four complete games and two saves. He boasts the squad’s lowest earned run average (3.20), is tops in innings pitched (59.0), leads in strikeouts (80) and sits on only 18 walks.

Brothers is the second Eagle hurler to be named pitcher of the week.

Oracio De Leon also has achieved that distinction.

Kirk Kelley coaches the Eagle baseball team.

——

BASEBALL

The Eagles have split their games so far this week. They went down to Oklahoma City, 8-1, but rebounded the next day to poleax Southwestern Christian, 11-3.

Both were non-conference games.

Against the Oklahoma City Stars, Derek Sims drove in Seth Delgado for the Eagles run.

Cody Muncy put up a superb day at the plate (3-for-3, a double), but the Eagles failed to take full advantage of his fireworks.

Chase Hux started on the bump for the Eagles and worked four innings. Lane Koenig, Klayton Coffman and Matthew Atencio each pitched in relief.

Southwestern Christian and OKWU sparred for the first two innings.

But, in the fourth inning OKWU (22-12) pumped four runs across the plate and kept on rolling to the win.

Several OKWU hitters contributed in an octopus approach that left the Southwestern Christian pitching and defense gasping for air.

Jesus Rojas and Nicholas Chavez both doubled to help fuel the attack. Rojas drove in one run.

Hector Manon pushed two runs across the plate — one of them on a sacrifice fly.

Derek Sims, Tommy Davis and Nate Richardson each plated one run.

Erick Nova pitched 1.1 innings as the OKWU starter before Brendan Woods was installed on the mound.

Woods turned in a yeoman’s performance, working 7.2 innings of seven-hit ball without giving up a run. He walked one and struck out one.

This win also elevated Kelley to his 800th win overall and 194th win as the OKWU skipper.

He’s in his sixth year at OKWU, split between two stints — 2010-11 and 2019-present.

In 2011, Kelley steered the Eagle baseball program to it's only national championship when it won the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association national tourney.

Last season (2021), Kelley pulled the right strings in helping propel the Eagles into the NAIA World Series.

His other baseball head coaching stops include Lyon (Ark.) College and Eastern Oklahoma State.

In an odd flip of fate, former OKWU head coach Matt Parker (2012-18) resigned in order to become the Eastern Oklahoma head coach, and Kelley left Eastern Oklahoma for another job but ended up filling the vacancy left by Parker.

It was an uncoordinated twist of circumstances; Parker had been Kelley’s player at Lyon before becoming a coach in California.

——

SOFTBALL

The W’s keeping piling up for the Lady Eagles (22-7). A sweep earlier this week of Tabor (Kan.), gave them their ninth and 10th straight victories.

OKWU opened up the winning twinbill against Tabor by racking up a 5-2 win.

Lindy Alexander plated two runs and Tahlor Stefek, Ryleigh Clinton and Bailey Zornes added one RBI each.

OKWU clung to a 3-2 lead through three innings, but scored two in the bottom of the fourth and relied on pitcher Maddy Wiese to slam the door on Tabor.

Wiese allowed five hits, three walks and struck out nine batters with Baylee Knorr as her catcher.

The next game turned out to be a bit more interesting. OKWU had to limit a late Tabor rally. The Lady Eagles held on to win, 8-6.

Through five innings, OKWU appeared to be sailing through with a 7-3 lead. Tabor flipped the ‘on’ switch in the top of the sixth to score three runs and pull within a run, 7-6. OKWU answered with a tally in the bottom of the sixth and held on.

Alexander ripped two doubles and drove in three runs to spearhead the OKWU assault.

Stefek also doubled twice. She plated two runs.

Rounding out OKWU’s triumvirate of huge bats in the game was Clinton, who batted 4-for-4, including a double, and amassed two RBI’s.

Knorr added a double and two singles.

Knorr and Sarah Brown also lubed the OKWU machine by putting down sacrifice bunts.

Stefek pitched most the way (5.0 innings) and earned the win. She scattered nine hits and K’d five.

Brown checked in with a sparkling relief performance — two innings, one hit, one walk and no runs.

In addition to grabbing their 22nd win, the Lady Eagles also remained perfect (8-0) in the KCAC standings.