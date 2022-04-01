ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Gorman reveals how much longer he would like to call Celtics games

By Alex Reimer
The Celtics’ blistering run throughout the Eastern Conference hasn’t only energized fans. Their resurgence has reinvigorated longtime play-by-play man Mike Gorman.

In a recent interview on the CLNS Celtics Beat podcast , Gorman said he wants to keep calling games for two more years — at least. “If you were to try to pin me down, I’d say two years,” Gorman said, as transcribed by Boston.com . “I don’t know how much I want to go on the road, so I’m going to have that discussion with both the Celtics and stuff, but if we can reach some sort of agreement there, I would say a couple years.”

Earlier this season, Gorman acknowledged his answer might’ve been a little different.

“If you were to ask me that again three months ago, I might have said maybe a year,” he said. “But now I’m intrigued. They are fun to watch, they are playing the game now the way the game should be played, which I didn’t think they were in the first 25 games of this year and I didn’t think they played at all last year. I like the way they play the game now. I like the spirit with which they play it.”

Gorman called games with Tommy Heinsohn for 20 years before the beloved analyst’s passing in November 2020. Brian Scalabrine took over for Heinsohn on a full-time basis.

