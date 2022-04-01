ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

MASTERS '22: Trivia quiz covering nearly 90 years at Augusta

 1 day ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Who was the first Masters champion? Who has the lowest score over 72 holes? Who...

The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
GOLF
The Spun

When Tiger Woods Will Probably Announce His Masters Decision

It’s been reported multiple times this week that Tiger Woods is exhausting every option to see if he can compete at Augusta National. So, when will we find out Woods’ status for the Masters?. Dan Rapoport of Golf Digest believes Woods will announce his decision for the 2022...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, a field test for Augusta Masters

Masters trials for Tiger Woods who, with a private jet departed from Florida, arrived in Georgia, together with his son Charlie, to test his physical conditions in view of the 86th edition of the coveted tournament, scheduled from 7 to 10 April in Augusta . Tiger Woods, field test. A...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods loves changes to Augusta for The Masters: "Absolutely amazing"

Tiger Woods described the changes made to Augusta National ahead of The Masters as "absolutely amazing." Speaking to Golf Digest, Woods was extremely complimentary of the changes made to the 11th and 15th holes and the general refinement to the putting surfaces. The five-time Masters champion said that despite significant...
GOLF
Golf.com

Is Tiger Woods going to play the Masters? Here is what we know.

Exhale, Tiger Woods fan. The answer is coming. The Masters begins Thursday at Augusta National. But until then? You already know the drill. This week alone, you’ve refreshed golf.com and twitter.com, and you’ve tracked a jet. You’ve typed in masters.com, clicked on “players,” scrolled all the way to the bottom to see if your man’s photo was there — and not listed under “past champions not playing.” Woods may have been in a car crash just over 13 months ago where he severely injured his right leg, but then you’ve seen him hit balls at the Hero, and watched him nearly win the PNC, and heard that he played a practice round this week at Augusta, and you ask yourself:
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Masters fantasy golf rankings, picks: Back Justin Thomas, but fade Jon Rahm at Augusta National

The 2022 Masters tees off Thursday, April 7 at Augusta National Golf Club. While the Masters will be held for the third time in 17 months, life in Georgia is getting back to normal. Hideki Matsuyama will try to defend his title, while Rory McIlroy will try to complete his career grand slam. Jon Rahm will try to win a second major and make a run at reclaiming the world No. 1 ranking. Rahm is the 9-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2022 Masters odds, with Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas all at 12-1. Can you trust Rahm in your 2022 Masters fantasy golf rankings?
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour figures react to potential Tiger Woods comeback at The Masters

Prominent figures from the golf world have weighed in on Tiger Woods' potential return to The Masters next week and they share the same excitement as so many golf fans. Earlier this week, Woods visited Augusta National with close friend Justin Thomas and his son Charlie to play a practice round and test his physical capability.
GOLF
FOX Sports

MASTERS '22: Facts & figures for the 86th Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at the Masters:. Tournament: The 86th Masters. Site: Augusta National Golf Club. Purse: To be determined ($11.5 million in 2021). Field: 91 players (six amateurs), with one spot open for Texas Open winner. Cut: Top 50 and ties. Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Masters week brings more nonstop flights to Augusta airport

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport is preparing for an influx of visitors during Masters week by implementing parking protocols, introducing new amenities and offering more direct flights. As part of the Airport’s “Advancing. Growing. Stronger” Campaign, customers will experience many upgrades such as the recently renovated baggage claim...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Look: The Masters Announces Unfortunate Food News

As the Masters draws near, golf fans were hit with some truly devastating news this weekend – well, kind of. No, Tiger Woods hasn’t announced that he’s not playing. Instead, there will be a different major absence on the course. According to a new report, the course...
GOLF
On3.com

Augusta National makes changes to course ahead of The Masters

It’s almost time for The Masters to tee off, and the golf world can’t wait to see the best of the best look to capture the green jacket at Augusta National Golf Club. However, there’ll be some changes to the course for this year’s event, specifically the par-4 11th and par-5 15th holes.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta Regional Airport sees travel spike ahead of Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In preparation for Masters week, more than double the number of flights will be coming to Augusta. With the tournament operating at full capacity, Augusta Regional Airport is gearing up for numbers they haven’t seen in years. Airport officials say they’ll see a months’ worth...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Anna Davis takes title in Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - California 16-year-old Anna Davis won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur during her debut appearance in the tournament. She was among 30 of the world’s best amateur women golf players who spent Saturday facing off for the victory at Augusta National Golf Club in a final round that followed earlier ones at Champions Retreat in Columbia County.
AUGUSTA, GA

