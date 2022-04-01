ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollyoaks star Nadine Mulkerrin shows off new look as she goes on maternity leave

By Sam Warner
digitalspy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHollyoaks star Nadine Mulkerrin has shown off her brand new hair as she starts maternity leave from the soap. The Cleo McQueen actress confirmed in December that her and co-star Rory Douglas-Speed (Joel Dexter) were expecting their second baby together. To mark the start of her break from the...

www.digitalspy.com

Related
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks airs a huge new Silas Blissett twist on All 4

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Tuesday's first-look episode (March 22), which is available to watch now on All 4. As these scenes haven't yet aired on TV, this article contains spoilers that some viewers may prefer to avoid. Hollyoaks has revealed that Silas Blissett has a secret accomplice in the village.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks star Harvey Virdi teases future of Misbah's new romance storyline

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Misbah Maalik is setting out on a new romance, with none other than Zain, the family's imam. Speaking about Misbah's headspace, actress Harvey Virdi told Inside Soap: "Misbah hasn't thought about romance for a long time – so this is very exciting. With Ali awaiting trial, I think Misbah is starting to re-evaluate her life, and might be ready to meet someone who's ready for her.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Charley Webb hints at new projects after quitting the soap

Emmerdale favourite Charley Webb is stepping back in front of the camera after leaving the role of Debbie Dingle behind. Since her debut in the Yorkshire Dales soap two decades ago, the actress only ventured outside of it once in 2006, for an episode of ITV's period drama The Royal.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
digitalspy.com

The Wanted's Tom Parker dies aged 33 following brain cancer battle

Tom Parker has died at the age of 33. The Wanted singer was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in September 2020, and had been undergoing treatment. His wife Kelsey Parker announced the news on her social media on Wednesday (March 30), writing: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Lil Nas X Returns From 'Maternity Leave,' Teases 2 New Singles Featuring Saucy Santana and YoungBoy

Lil Nas X is back on the internet and he's already promising his fans goodies. On Wednesday, the rapper returned to his social media accounts after nearly four months of silence. "why are people surprised i’ve been away for so long? have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?" he tweeted, referencing his "giving birth" after carrying his debut album, Montero, to full term.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Ex-EastEnders star Brooke Kinsella announces she's pregnant with second child

EastEnders' Brooke Kinsella has confirmed she is expecting her second child with husband Simon Boardley. Posting a shot of their toddler Elsie kissing her baby bump on Instagram yesterday (March 22), the former Kelly Taylor actress wrote to the world: "It's all kisses for now... Here we go again @boardleysimon,"...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Channel 4 responds to claims Married at First Sight cast dropped out

Channel 4 has responded to claims that multiple cast members from the upcoming second series of Married at First Sight UK dropped out of the show. The Sun reported that a number of singletons had apparently changed their minds before making it down the aisle, leaving producers with a headache.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street's Tina O'Brien reveals on-set blunder with co-star

Coronation Street's Tina O'Brien is currently part of a major storyline in which her character Sarah Barlow has been manipulated by Lydia Chambers (Rebecca Ryan) into thinking that her husband Adam (Sam Robertson) has been having an affair, even though Lydia has been stalking Adam. But in real life, both...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Call the Midwife star Helen George teases 'exciting' news away from BBC drama

Call the Midwife star Helen George has shared her excitement over a brand new project away from her role on the much-loved BBC drama. The actress and mother-of-two has joined the line-up of Comic Relief's Comic Opera alongside fellow actresses Tamzin Outhwaite and Nina Wadia, comedian Rosie Jones and Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt. The event will see the five female stars take on a medley of three Arias from the opera Carmen, all in the name of charity.
CELEBRITIES

