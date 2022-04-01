ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Xbox Game Pass Could Be Taking A Cue From Nintendo

By Nicholas Wilson
SVG
SVG
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Since its inception, Xbox Game Pass has some issues, but it looks like Microsoft is finally working on a solution that takes a cue from one of its biggest gaming competitors. Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that enables Xbox and PC gamers to access hundreds of games, some even...

www.svg.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Free Game Is One of the Most Popular Games of All Time

PlayStation -- in collaboration with Rockstar Games -- has made one of the most popular games of all time free for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5, but only for a limited time. If you don't have a membership to PS Plus, you can still download the game for free via a new seven-day free trial of the subscription service. As for the game, enjoyers of the hobby will need no introduction to it. This week, Rockstar Games released GTA 5 and GTA Online via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Both can be purchased individually or together. That said, if you're a PS Plus subscriber, you need not pay for the latter because PlayStation has gone ahead and given it to subscribers as a free download. The catch here is that the free download -- which is available to redeem between now and June 14 -- is tied to your subscription. So, if your subscription lapses, you will lose the ability to play the game unless you renew or buy it outright.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Nintendo Switch Finally Added This Long-Awaited Feature

It's hard to argue against the success of the Nintendo Switch. Even though Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox remain popular, Nintendo's unique approach of having a legitimately hybrid console that can seamlessly transition to that of a handheld has made its mark on the ever-evolving console market. Even if it remains a holdover from the eighth generation of gaming, the Nintendo Switch's innovative format continues to be viable in the modern marketplace, especially in the wake of supply issues plaguing the next-gen consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Game Pass#Cue#Free Games#Video Game#Ea Play
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reveals New Games for March

Xbox has officially announced a new set of titles coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service this month with two of them -- Shredders and The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos -- joining later this week. Xbox Game Pass is additionally set to add titles like Crusader Kings III, Zero Escape: The Nonary Games, and more in the coming weeks. As is typical, the exact platforms these will all be available on differs between console, PC, and via the cloud.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprises Subscribers With Major Freebie

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have been surprised with a new, and fairly major, freebie. Unfortunately, if you're not an Ultimate subscriber -- if you're just subscribed to the base version of Xbox Game Pass -- you're going to miss out on this new free gift. For an extra $5 a month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are primarily treated to three things: Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and "Perks." The latter is basically the subscription service's branding for additional offers. Sometimes these "Perks" include free in-game Halo Infinite content or a free limited-time subscription to an anime streaming service. This time, the new freebie is more the latter.
NFL
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass New Games Include Highly Rated PlayStation Exclusive

Xbox Game Pass has three new games, including one highly-rated PlayStation console exclusive that other than PC has only been available via PS4 and PlayStation Vita until today. Two of these three games have been added to all versions of the subscription service (Cloud, Console, and PC) across both tiers (Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate). The third, while available across both tiers, has only been added via console. And of course, all three games are limited-time additions, though how limited this window is, we don't know.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Call Of Duty Fans Have Surprising Reactions To Subscription Rumors

"Call of Duty" is one of the most popular video game franchises in the world, but its future is looking uncertain. As live service games like "Destiny" and "Apex Legends" continue to dominate the market, "Call of Duty" struggles to keep fans interested in shelling out $60 every year for a new game. And not every "Call of Duty" game can be a winner.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Nintendo
SVG

The New Witcher Aims To Avoid The Series' Biggest Controversy

There are few who would argue against "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" being a masterpiece. The epic conclusion to Geralt of Rivia's story is bittersweet, but is a tale that holds a special place in many gamer's hearts. Unfortunately, one of the problems of "The Witcher" and "Cyberpunk" franchises is that CD Projekt Red has garnered a controversial reputation for instituting policies for mandatory crunch (per Bloomberg), meaning the studio regularly requires their employees to work long, difficult hours in the name of hitting development deadlines.
VIDEO GAMES
ZDNet

A Microsoft employee quit. Then the company completely broke the rules

I sometimes wonder how often managers in tech look at their direct reports and bet on who will quit first. To be a tech employee is to be coveted and cosseted. To quit, however, is to be shunned. You are, after all, causing a problem for your bosses -- and offering a reflection of their management skills.
BUSINESS
technewstoday.com

WiFi Suddenly Slow? Here’s How To Fix It

Slow WiFi is most often caused by interference from other WiFi networks and old devices in the vicinity. Solid metal objects or concrete walls also block WiFi radio waves pretty hard, making for an even weaker signal. Fixing this is as simple as repositioning your router and changing the channel....
COMPUTERS
ComicBook

Xbox Reportedly Losing Another Exclusive to PS5 and PS4

A console exclusive that released on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One only a few months back seems like it will now be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. That game in question happens to be Nobody Saves the World, which is the latest release from indie developer Drinkbox Studios. And while Drinkbox itself hasn't announced that Nobody Saves the World will be coming to PlayStation just yet, a recent leak has indicated that the move should be happening pretty soon.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Zelda Games Teased by Nintendo Insider

It looks like some new games associated with Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda franchise could be coming to Nintendo Switch in the future. Within the past day, Nintendo announced that it would unfortunately be delaying the next mainline installment in the series, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, into early 2023. And while this news was saddening to a number of Zelda fans, it sounds like Nintendo still has other plans for the series in the works.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

BioShock's Latest Updates Are Turning Heads

"Bioshock Infinite" was released nearly a decade ago and it received its final piece of DLC shortly after that, so it's understandable that some fans are confused as to why the game continues to receive updates on PC. Not only is "Bioshock Infinite" still being updated on PC, but it's also being updated multiple times a month, and nobody knows why. The trend started in September 2021 and "Bioshock Infinite" has continued to receive multiple updates a month, sometimes hitting up to ten updates. Someone brought this strange phenomenon up on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit, but it seems like nobody has an answer.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Sony announces new PlayStation Plus subscriptions, its answer to Xbox Game Pass

Sony is announcing new versions of its PlayStation Plus subscriptions today, its long-rumored answer to Xbox Game Pass. PlayStation Plus is now a combination of Sony’s two current subscription services, PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now. Two new PlayStation Plus subscription options will include access to multiplayer gaming alongside a catalog of select PlayStation games to install or stream.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring player becomes nearly unstoppable with mech suit build

Elden Ring is a whole lot easier if you’ve got a mech suit. The Lands Between are not known for their forgiving nature. To stay alive in this brutal world, you need powerful offensive capabilities, and a decent amount of armour for when the game’s fearsome foes do land a hit. But Elden Ring player Adam Barker has found a clever way to turn the tide of battles - by essentially building a mech suit.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Halo Infinite Leak Points To A Highly Requested New Mode

For many, the "Halo" series can be considered one of the most essential and most innovative first-person shooters in gaming history. The series' first entry, "Halo: Combat Evolved," ventured into some uncharted territory upon its release in 2001 by attempting to bring the FPS genre to the original Xbox. It succeeded with flying colors, spawning a lengthy franchise — and even an upcoming TV series adaptation for Paramount Plus — and has sustained popularity for over two decades.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Nintendo won't let you read this Super Mario 64 guidebook from 1996

Facepalm: A few weeks ago, a Nintendo fan at Comfort Food Video Games uploaded a high-quality scan of the Super Mario 64 Complete Clear Guide, an officially-licensed guidebook released in Japan in 1996. It was super cool since copies of the book can cost hundreds on eBay. Besides containing tips...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

SVG

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy