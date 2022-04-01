Most common jobs 150 years ago in Virginia

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the global economy, the current job market is a hot topic in the news cycle. But while the pandemic itself is, historically, something of an economic aberration, the U.S. economy that we know today has a long and storied history of expansions, recessions, and evolution.

At the time of the American Revolution, most of the job market in the U.S. revolved around agriculture or food acquisition. Many individuals and communities farmed for subsistence, not even growing enough to have an excess to sell for profits. As the fledgling country grew, so did its economy, springing forth during the Industrial Revolution of the late 1700s and early 1800s, inexorably shifting the nation’s economic focus from agrarian efforts to manufacturing and trade, and other forms of business. Inventions like the steam engine and cotton gin accelerated production, feeding a booming job market that was met with immigrants eager to find work.

By the mid-to-late-1800s, the U.S. economy and job market were characterized by successive periods of rapid growth followed by panics or depressions . This economic disquiet was caused by stock speculation and oscillating levels of trust in the federal government’s ability to regulate cash flow and support banks. In turn, the uncertain economy produced a volatile job market.

In an effort to capture a snapshot of the U.S. job market’s history, Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Virginia from 150 years ago using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. A state-level glimpse into the historic job market can be seen by transcribing the previously untranscribed Table XXVII from the 1870 decennial census. Nationally, farmers and planters were the most common occupation 150 years ago, just one of the many agricultural jobs that made up more than 47% of all employed persons over ten years old.

#1. Agricultural laborers

– Virginia employment: 162,604
– National employment: 2,885,996
— #2 most common job in the U.S.

#2. Farmers and planters

– Virginia employment: 80,739
– National employment: 2,977,711
— #1 most common job in the U.S.

#3. Domestic servants

– Virginia employment: 54,008
– National employment: 975,734
— #4 most common job in the U.S.

#4. Laborers (not specified)

– Virginia employment: 27,730
– National employment: 1,031,666
— #3 most common job in the U.S.

#5. Carpenters and joiners

– Virginia employment: 6,912
– National employment: 344,596
— #5 most common job in the U.S.

#6. Tobacco-factory operatives

– Virginia employment: 6,073
– National employment: 11,985
— #80 most common job in the U.S.

#7. Blacksmiths

– Virginia employment: 4,077
– National employment: 141,774
— #11 most common job in the U.S.

#8. Clerks in stores

– Virginia employment: 3,680
– National employment: 222,504
— #6 most common job in the U.S.

#9. Launderers and laundresses

– Virginia employment: 3,623
– National employment: 60,906
— #21 most common job in the U.S.

#10. Fishermen and oystermen

– Virginia employment: 3,580
– National employment: 27,106
— #48 most common job in the U.S.

#11. Tailors, tailoresses, and seamstresses

– Virginia employment: 3,130
– National employment: 161,820
— #8 most common job in the U.S.

#12. Boot and shoe makers

– Virginia employment: 2,986
– National employment: 171,127
— #7 most common job in the U.S.

#13. Employees of railroad companies (not clerks)

– Virginia employment: 2,944
– National employment: 154,027
— #9 most common job in the U.S.

#14. Teachers (not specified)

– Virginia employment: 2,521
– National employment: 126,822
— #12 most common job in the U.S.

#15. Traders and dealers (not specified)

– Virginia employment: 2,355
– National employment: 100,406
— #15 most common job in the U.S.

