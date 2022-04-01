ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerrod Carmichael Officially Comes Out as Gay on His HBO Special ‘Rothaniel’

By Kate Aurthur
Stamford Advocate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian Jerrod Carmichael — who is hosting “Saturday Night Live” on April 2 — has officially come out in his new HBO special, which premieres Friday night. “Rothaniel,” which was taped in February at the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City, weaves stories of Carmichael’s family history in with...

