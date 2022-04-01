ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Milligan runner injured in DUI crash speaks from hospital bed

By Murry Lee
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TLKO0_0ewjQJXv00

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WJHL) — One of the Milligan University student-athletes injured in a crash that ultimately killed Eli Cramer asked for prayers for the team and community from his hospital bed.

Alex Mortimer, a 21-year-old from Lexington, Kentucky, was seriously injured after a vehicle driven by a suspect now charged with driving under the influence hit him and two of his teammates, Eli Cramer and Eli Baldy.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, the university posted a video of Mortimer from his hospital bed in Williamsburg, Virginia, where the crash occurred. Mortimer provided an update to the Milligan community on his injuries.

Milligan runner from Murfreesboro killed in hit-and-run was a 2x Cross Country All-American

“I was just informed that it seems the worst of my injuries is my broken leg and a dislocated shoulder,” Mortimer said. “I want to exhort and thank all of you all for praying for me, for the Milligan team and for the university and institution.”

On Friday, Lee Harrison with the university announced that Mortimer had also received injuries to his hips and experienced bruising to the lungs, as well as a possible concussion. However, Harrison said Mortimer did not have any serious brain injuries.

The other injured runner, Eli Baldy, 21, of Knoxville, was released from the hospital on Thursday night.

“I want to say that moments like this make you realize what is and is not important in your life, and my exhortation to our school tonight, from Williamsburg, Virginia…. is do not, do not forsake or discount the beauty and the gift of life. It is like a vapor, and it flashes before our eyes.”

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Mortimer thanked everyone for their prayers and asked for continued support for the Cramer and Baldy families, as well as the rest of the team.

Early Friday, Virginia State Police reported that Jose Efrain He rnandez Mancia , 26, of Williamsburg, had been charged in relation to the crash. His charges include:

  • Driving under the influence
  • DUI-involuntary manslaughter
  • Hit and run
  • Reckless driving
  • DUI-maiming
  • DUI-refusal to submit a breath/blood sample

You can view Mortimer’s entire video by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, VA
State
Virginia State
Williamsburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Williamsburg, VA
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Harrison
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Hit And Run#Wjhl#Milligan University
The Independent

Tabby Diamond death: Reggae artist killed in Jamaica drive-by shooting, aged 67

Reggae group The Mighty Diamonds’ lead vocalist Donald “Tabby” Shaw, 67, has been killed in a drive-by shooting in Jamaica.The shooting, which occurred on McKinley Crescent in St Andrew, Kingston on Tuesday (29 March), left one other person dead and three others injured. The second victim, Owen Beckford, is reportedly a relative of Shaw’s. Reports suggested two men and a woman are currently being treated for gunshot wounds.In a statement to Loop News, St Andrew Police Division’s senior superintendent Kirk Ricketts said a preliminary investigation indicated the shooting might be connected to an ongoing local gang conflict. Ricketts said police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCTV 5

Injured Joplin Police Dept. officer released from the hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - Doctors released one of the three Joplin Police Department officers shot during a shootout with a suspect. Officer Rick Hirshey suffered serious injuries when Anthony Felix shot him in the face through the windshield of his patrol car. Doctors say he may need several surgeries as part of his recovery.
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy