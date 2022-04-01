ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Ark. tourism leaders already prepping for 2024 solar eclipse

By Fred Gamble
KSLA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Although still two years away, tourism leaders in Arkansas have begun preparing for what they believe will be the largest influx of tourists in the state’s history. In April of...

www.ksla.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Preparation begins for Texarkana’s Four States Fair & Rodeo

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - For the past 77 years, the Four States Fair and Rodeo has come to Texarkana, bringing fun and a major economic boost to the area. Billed as the largest single event in Texarkana, it is normally held in the fall but was pushed to spring last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s theme is “There is Fair in the Air.”
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Suspect in Cass County double slaying awaiting extradition from Louisiana

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cass County authorities will be extraditing the man suspected of killing two people whose bodies were found in a burned RV trailer on March 12. Charles Obin Spraberry, 42, of Atlanta, is still being held in the Beauregard Parish Jail in Louisiana on a fugitive charge. No bond amount has been set for his charge.
KSLA

Shreveport doctor, Texas mother speak out about transgender rights amid conflict in Texas

TEXAS (KSLA) - It’s been a battle in Texas over transgender rights. KSLA talked to a Shreveport doctor and a Texas mother of a transgender child. This comes after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents of children who are “subjected to these abusive gender-transitioning procedures.” In that order, the governor called these procedures “child abuse.” That order is currently on hold, since District Judge Amy Clark Meachum issued an injunction.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Texarkana, AR
Government
KSLA

Richest billionaires in Arkansas

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
ARKANSAS STATE
KSLA

Ella Goodie’s vehicle found in Missouri

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ella Quiana Goodie’s vehicle has been found in Missouri, according to Louisiana State Police. The search continues for Goodie though, State Trooper Derek Senegal said. Goodie’s 2012 Audi Q5 was found in St. Joseph, Missouri, Senegal said. Goodie, 32, a Lyft driver from...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy