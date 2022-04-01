ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Nurse aide at Ohio Veterans Home accused of sexual assault

By The Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ReWyt_0ewjQF1100

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — A nurse’s aide at the Ohio Veterans Home has been accused of sexually assaulting a resident and taking sexually explicit photographs of others at the facility in Sandusky.

The Ohio Department of Veterans Services says the nurse’s aide told investigators that he took photos of three residents and sexually assaulted one of them during November and December.

Man accused of trying to meet underage girl in Austintown

The aide was charged with rape on Thursday and is due in court next week.

The state’s veterans services department says it began investigating last week after receiving a call. The department says family members of those residents have been told of what happened.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

WKBN
WKBN

24K+

Followers

13K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Related
The Independent

Boyfriend of Ohio woman found dead under pile of clothes charged with murder

The boyfriend of Audreona Barnes, who was found dead beneath a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony, has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.Bennie Washington, 39, is alleged to have shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and left her body on the balcony of his apartment for months, according to police and court documents.A housecleaner found Ms Barnes, who was reported missing in July, at the Cleveland apartment after Mr Washington was evicted from the property on 11 March, Cleveland.com reported. Investigators allege she was left on the balcony in an attempt to speed up the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandusky, OH
City
Austintown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Sandusky, OH
Crime & Safety
Reason.com

Police Seized Almost $10,000 From Him. A Court Ruled He Had No Right to an Attorney.

In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
US News and World Report

Ex-Nurse Pleads Guilty in Nursing Home Death of War Veteran

ATLANTA (AP) — A former nurse has pleaded guilty to her role in the death of a World War II veteran whose pleas for help were ignored at a nursing home, prosecutors said. Loyce Pickquet Agyeman of Snellville pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter, neglect of an elder person and concealing the death of another, The DeKalb County District Attorney said. A judge sentenced Agyeman to serve eight years in prison.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sexual Assault#Ap#The Ohio Veterans Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

WKBN

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy