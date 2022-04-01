Lawmakers Back Monday for Special Session

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The General Assembly returns to Richmond Monday, the day Governor Glenn Youngkin set for the Special Session. The session comes despite the fact it appears Senators and Delegates are not yet close on a budget agreement.

James Madison University Political Scientist Robert Roberts believes it is going to take a compromise from Youngkin on tax cuts to get an agreement. The Republican-majority House has backed Youngkin's proposals, which include doubling the standard deduction and eliminating the grocery tax. Youngkin also recently proposed a three-month suspension of the state portion of the gas tax. Youngkin says there is money available to allow these cuts to take place. Democrats, however, have proposed a smaller grocery tax cut, studying the standard deduction, and worry a gas tax suspension would hurt transportation revenue.

Roberts says Democrats are not under pressure in their districts to compromise, saying Democratic voters are more concerned about the budgetary impact. The session will also take up the outstanding issues left at the end of the Regular Session, including a possible set-up to get a new Washington Commanders stadium built in Virginia.