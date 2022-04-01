First Out: New Music From Kehlani, Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks & More

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Stephen Daw
With the Grammys just a couple days away, celebrate the close of awards season with some new tunes from your favorite queer artists. Billboard Pride is here to help with First Out , our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

From Kehlani’s sultry collab with Justin Bieber, to Japanese Breakfast’s stunning take on a Bon Iver classic, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below.

Kehlani feat. Justin Bieber, “Up At Night”

What better way to hype up your upcoming new album than a collaboration with Justin Bieber? Kehlani’s “Up All Night,” a sensational smooth jam dedicated to an obsessive love affair, is a testament to their versatility as an R&B singer. Gliding effortlessly between a simple ballad and a straight-up banger, “Up All Night” is only further improved by Bieber’s guest verse, where he perfectly matches Kehlani’s energy with a gorgeous verse about living in a fantasy with the woman of his dreams. It’s a match made in heaven, and one that deserves your undivided attention.

Japanese Breakfast, “Skinny Love”

It’s been 15 years since Bon Iver first unveiled his breakthrough single “Skinny Love” — now, another rising singer-songwriter is celebrating its legacy. As part of Spotify’s celebration of this year’s best new artist nominees at the Grammys, Japanese Breakfast released her Spotify Singles cover version of the folk song — complete with guitars, drums and horns, frontwoman Michelle Zauner shines throughout this gorgeous rendition.

Arlo Parks, “You’re the One”

When tasked with the same assignment as Japanese Breakfast for her Spotify Singles release, Arlo Parks went in a slightly different direction. Covering Kaytranada, who was nominated in the best new artist category last year, Parks’s take on “You’re the One” keeps the spirit of the original intact, with the ethereal synths and clicking beat still in place. But by slowing it down and putting more focus on the grooving bassline allows Parks to let her vision for the shimmering single shine through.

Pabllo Vittar & Rina Sawayama, “Follow Me”

Category is: pure, chaotic, unhinged fun. Pabllo Vittar and Rina Sawayama, as an artistic pairing, are a match made in heaven, as they prove with “Follow Me,” a delirious serving of pop drama that will have you instantly shimmying down to the nearest club for a dance party. The skittering guitar riff mixed with both stars’ distinct vocals and a pounding bass-and-drum line makes for a pop song that will refuse to dislodge itself from your brain.

Isaac Dunbar, “Tainted Love”

Isaac Dunbar has already made a habit of trying on different styles of pop music on a whim. Today, he’s ready to give you the disco vibes you’ve been craving. “Tainted Love,” the singer’s latest single, takes a more laid-back approach to its production, and it works. A slinking bass line mixed with a simple beat allows all of the layered harmonies of Dunbar’s voice to permeate this glittering pop track, as the rising star begs you to “give me that tainted love from the movies” in exhilarating falsetto.

Corook, Achoo!

If specificity is the soul of narrative, then Corook is one of the most naturally gifted storytellers in the game. Achoo!, the rising singer-songwriter’s debut EP, follows Corook through all different manner of trials and tribulations; tackling religion (“IDK God”), feeling like she has no control of her own life (“Sims”), or even just her own fear of “Snakes,” the star takes even the most silly of topics and weaves them into a compelling story that will have you reaching for the replay button.

Comments / 0

