ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo crews battle fire at vacant two-story house overnight Thursday

By From Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dtL5y_0ewjPmz500

The Amarillo Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire at a two-story residence just before midnight Thursday.

According to a news release, Amarillo fire crews responded to a reported structure fire in the 400 block of NE 6th Avenue.

The first arriving unit reported heavy fire showing from the first floor of a two-story house, which was vacant with boarded-up windows. A second alarm was dispatched based on the size of the structure.

Fire crews extinguished the fire from the outside and then entered the structure to search for occupants and finish putting out the blaze.

Searches were declared clear, and the fire was brought under control by 11:49 p.m.

Eight units and 26 firefighters responded to the scene. No injuries or fatalities were reported, and the Amarillo Fire Marshal Office responded to investigate.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Crews battle house fire in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Several fire departments were called to the scene of a house fire on Sunday evening just outside of Morgantown. According to the Monongalia County 911 Center, the fire was called in just after 6 p.m. at a home on Warm Hollow Road. Fire departments from Brookhaven, Cheat Lake, Cool Springs, Granville, Star […]
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
CBS Minnesota

Crews Battle Fire In Downtown Waterville

WATERVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) – Multiple fire departments in southern Minnesota responded to a fire in downtown Waterville. The Waterville Chamber of Commerce says the fire started early Saturday morning at the Funky Munky bar. At this point, it’s not clear what caused the fire, and if there were any injuries. Credit: Waterville Chamber of Commerce Nine fire departments from neighboring areas responded to the scene. Water needed to be pumped from the bay because the water tower was depleted, Waterville officials said.
WATERVILLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Amarillo, TX
Accidents
City
Amarillo, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Update: victim in deadly car-pedestrian crash identified

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has now released the name of the victim killed in a hit and run crash. He has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Joe King. The Odessa Police Department has arrested a woman following a deadly auto-pedestrian accident that happened early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Christy Contreras has been charged with […]
ODESSA, TX
WGAL

Police: Two dead, four injured in New Mexico shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Six people were shot Monday afternoon in the Albuquerque Foothills, including two police officers. Two people died, including the suspected shooter. It happened on Montgomery Blvd., just east of Tramway. When police first arrived on scene around 2:17 p.m. local time, they found a female who had been shot while in a vehicle. While officers were at that location, officers heard several more gunshots nearby in the neighborhood. Officers then went down the street and found a male had been shot in the leg. Both victims are being treated at a local hospital.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KWTX

Motorcyclist killed in wreck on rural Central Texas road identified

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Jason Dudik, 41, of Penelope, as the motorcyclist killed in a wreck Sunday morning. DPS Troopers responded to the crash on FM-2114 near CR-3231, northeast of Penelope, at about 2 a.m. on March 20. Dudik, riding...
PENELOPE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Structure Fire#Heavy Fire#Accident#Ne 6th Avenue
KLTV

Tornado tosses lake O’ the Pines RVs

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Fatality reported in early morning wreck on U.S. 67

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – At around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, March 18th, Texas Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on U.S. 67, approximately 5 miles out of San Angelo. According to DPS, Luis Serrano, age 26 of San Angelo, was pronounced deceased. Serrano was driving a Ford Focus into oncoming traffic […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KRQE News 13

APD investigating mysterious death inside Albuquerque apartment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking into how a person wound up dead inside an Albuquerque apartment. Investigators say they got a call about a body inside an apartment near Central and Wyoming Thursday afternoon. They are looking into whether it might be a homicide or a suicide. “The decedent didn’t appear to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Pilot killed as helicopter crashes and bursts into flames in Texas

The pilot of a helicopter was killed after it crashed into an open Texas field near businesses and burst into flames.Officials say that the pilot was the only person onboard the helicopter when it came down in Rowlett, Texas, on Friday.The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened around 11.30am and the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, with the NTSB taking the lead.News footage from the scene of the incident showed the wreckage of the burned helicopter, which had been surrounded by tents by emergency responders.Rowlett Police Department confirmed the pilot’s death on...
ACCIDENTS
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
WOWK

Crews battle Charleston fire

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston. Kanawha metro says that a house fire started on the 1500 block of Pansy Dr. in Charleston. The call came in around 1:40 p.m.
CHARLESTON, WV
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

751
Followers
1K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy