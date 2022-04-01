Amarillo crews battle fire at vacant two-story house overnight Thursday

The Amarillo Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire at a two-story residence just before midnight Thursday.

According to a news release, Amarillo fire crews responded to a reported structure fire in the 400 block of NE 6th Avenue.

The first arriving unit reported heavy fire showing from the first floor of a two-story house, which was vacant with boarded-up windows. A second alarm was dispatched based on the size of the structure.

Fire crews extinguished the fire from the outside and then entered the structure to search for occupants and finish putting out the blaze.

Searches were declared clear, and the fire was brought under control by 11:49 p.m.

Eight units and 26 firefighters responded to the scene. No injuries or fatalities were reported, and the Amarillo Fire Marshal Office responded to investigate.