ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Soccer legend Hope Solo arrested on DWI, child abuse charges in Winston-Salem

By Emily Mikkelsen
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zxFSl_0ewjPl6M00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A US soccer legend has been arrested for DWI in Winston-Salem.

U.S. soccer legend Hope Solo, who lives in Wilkes County, was arrested on Thursday on charges of driving while impaired and resisting arrest.

Winston-Salem Police Department confirms that they arrested Hope Amelia Stevens, known professionally as Hope Solo, on Thursday in the parking lot of a Winston-Salem business on Parkway Village Circle.

She was charged with DWI, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse. Police say that her two children were in the car.

Court documents say that a passerby observed Solo “passed out behind wheel for over (sic) hour” with the engine running and two kids in the backseat. Paperwork says that officers could smell alcohol and she refused a sobriety test and blood was drawn.

Police revoked her license.

WINSTON-SALEM: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

The two-time gold medalist and World Cup winner was apparently taken into custody in a Walmart parking lot on Parkway Village Circle.

Hope Solo’s Twitter page released a statement from her legal counsel:

On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges.

Rich Nichols, counsel for Hope Solo

Solo has previously been arrested for domestic violence in 2014 and has been accused of telling a police officer that she’d “kick his —.” She’s married to ex-NFL player Jerramy Stevens.

She was processed into the Forsyth County detention center and subsequently released. Solo currently lives in Wilkes County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

WNCT
WNCT

19K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
FOX8 News

2 arrested after firefighter, man shot at Kermit’s Hot Dog House in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department Criminal Investigations Division say that they have arrested two men in connection with the shooting that injured a Winston-Salem Firefighter and another man. The shooting reportedly happened at 2:26 p.m. at Kermit’s Hot Dog House, located at 2200 Thomasville Rd. Both victims were hospitalized. Police […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Popculture

Former USWNT Star Hope Solo Arrested in North Carolina

Hope Solo, a former soccer star who won two gold medals with the United States Women's National Team, was arrested in North Carolina for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, according to TMZ Sports. Solo, 40, was taken into custody in a Walmart parking lot off Parkway Villiage Circle in Winston-Salem, North Carolina before being taken to the Forsyth County jail for processing. Police told TMZ Sports that Solo was arrested for impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse as two children were in the car.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hope Solo
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Child Abuse#For Hope#Domestic Violence#Wghp#Dwi
News Channel Nebraska

Hastings man arrested in Stanton County for DWI, felony drug charges

STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested a Hastings man Sunday morning following a call for a reckless driver. The Stanton County Sheriff's office said that just after midnight, they were notified of a reckless driving vehicle heading east out of Norfolk on Highway 275. The report said that he was driving all over the roadway.
STANTON COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Walmart
KRGV

Pharr police: Driver arrested on DWI charge following morning train collision

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story misidentified the driver. Pharr police arrested a driver on a driving while intoxicated charge following a train collision early Wednesday morning. The collision occurred at Petunia Street and Business 83 shortly before 4 a.m., according to the Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey.
PHARR, TX
WNCT

WNCT

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy