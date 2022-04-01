ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Tennova named a Stop the Bleed center by the D.O.D.

By Courtesy Tennova Healthcare
The Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kuRLK_0ewjPF3E00

Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville is now recognized by the Department of Defense and the American College of Surgeons as a Stop the Bleed Designated Center. Stop the Bleed encourages citizens to become trained to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville is the only hospital in Tennessee to obtain this designation.

Stop the Bleed was launched in October of 2015 by the White House and the American College of Surgeons to train more people to become immediate responders until professional help arrives.

The program was brought to Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville in 2019. Over 650 people have been trained since its introduction. Training is offered in many locations including recreation and educational centers, as well as community events. James Perras, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville, serves as the Champion and facilitator for Stop the Bleed.

“This is free education. Stop the Bleed certification only takes an hour of your time. Stop the Bleed can be learned at all ages and can be completed quickly. We have trained many individuals at churches, schools, and youth organizations. This is important and everyone should learn this information, as it may save a life. Do not be afraid to act,” Perras said

To learn more and to schedule a training session for Stop the Bleed contact Mr. Perras at james.perras@mytennova.com or 931-502-1233.

Comments / 1

Related
NebraskaTV

Tennessee pastors express 'embarrassment' towards Senator Marsha Blackburn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee pastors expressed their "embarrassment" and "frustration" towards Tennessee's Senior Sen. Marsha Blackburn for her role on the U.S. Senate’s Judiciary Committee after the second day of Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearings. Pastors part of the Southern Christian Coalition, a nonpartisan grassroots,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Knoxville, TN

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we turn our attention to Knoxville, Tennessee. We will look at who Knoxville's richest person is and how they help the Knoxville community with their wealth.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WREG

TN lawmakers to consider biological father bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Signing a birth certificate can turn a joyous event into a nightmare with one question- Who is the baby’s “real” father? State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, who represents District 98 in Shelby County, said a bill he plans to present next week in Nashville will help answer that question. The bill is focused on […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
beckershospitalreview.com

RaDonda Vaught's conviction will have long-lasting effects on nursing, ANA says

RaDonda Vaught's conviction for a fatal medical error has created a dangerous precedent that will have long-lasting effects on the nursing profession, the American Nurses Association and Tennessee Nurses Association said March 25. A jury convicted Ms. Vaught of criminally negligent homicide and abuse of an impaired adult for a...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Government
Clarksville, TN
Health
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Health
beckershospitalreview.com

Jefferson Health names new cancer center director

Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health named Andrew Chapman, DO, the director of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center and executive vice president of oncology services, the system said March 14. Dr. Chapman has been serving as the center’s interim director for the last year. He will begin his new position March 15.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Williamson Source

Franklin Surgeon Protects 100 Acres of Rural Land in College Grove With Conservation Easement

COLLEGE GROVE—TennGreen Land Conservancy today has announced the donation of a conservation easement on more than 100 acres of rural land in College Grove, Tennessee, near the intersection of I-840 and I-65. Dr. Douglas C. York, a long-time surgeon in Franklin, Tennessee, placed the easement on the land to be perpetually protected from subdivision and development in Williamson County’s rural landscapes.
COLLEGE GROVE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#O D#Youth Organizations#Emergency Preparedness#The Department Of Defense#The White House
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming Medical Center Foundation gets a new name

Wyoming Medical Center Foundation, which provided financial support for the Casper hospital since 1977, has officially changed its name to the Natrona Collective Health Trust. Health trust CEO Meredith Benton said in a statement that the new name “encompasses the organization’s goals and purpose to work collaboratively to offer long-term support and resources for Natrona County.”
CHARITIES
beckershospitalreview.com

Medical Center of South Arkansas names new CEO

David Fox was named CEO of Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado. Mr. Fox brings more than 25 years of clinical and hospital and health systems operations experience to the role, according to a March 10 news release. This experience includes serving as COO of Baxter Regional Medical...
EL DORADO, AR
FOX Carolina

“Stop the Bleed” Kits head to Ukraine from the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate former SWAT member and a Florida neurologist are teaming up to get stop the bleed kits into the hands of people who need them in Ukraine. “When I’m in the hospital I do everything I can to help people, but this is on...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
White House
The Leaf-Chronicle

The Leaf-Chronicle

851
Followers
440
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell

 http://theleafchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy