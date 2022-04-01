Former VP Al Gore joins ASU for Earth Day

Arizona State University will mark Earth Week 2022 with several marquee events, including a keynote by former Vice President Al Gore on April 19, and a full slate of community events throughout the week.

On April 19 at 6 p.m., ASU will launch its long-term initiative focused on threats to democracy posed by a destabilizing climate — and potential solutions with a live virtual talk by former Vice President Al Gore.

Gore is expected to address the destabilizing effects of the climate crisis on democracy — and potential solutions to ensure effective climate actions at regional, national and global levels.

The event will be livestreamed but those interested must register for in-person attendance.

Earlier in the day at 10:30 a.m., there will be a dedication and naming unveiling of ASU’s Interdisciplinary Science and Technology Building 7. The complex 281,000-square-foot, $192 million building is ASU’s newest research and learning facility; there will be a naming unveiling for prominent sustainability leaders on the same day.

Envisioned by ASU President Michael Crow as a nexus for all ASU’s research and a “medical center for the planet,” the new building is designed to foster an interdisciplinary approach to knowledge generation and leading-edge research, including innovative endeavors focused on the sustainability of food, water and energy.

The new building also contains labs for biological sciences, engineering, life sciences and sustainability. It will be home to the new Julie Ann Wrigley Global Futures Laboratory; College of Global Futures; School for the Future of Innovation and Society; Rob and Melani Walton Sustainability Solutions Service, School of Sustainability; Institute of Human Origins; and Center for Global Discovery and Conservation Science.

Constructed as a building of the desert, not in the desert, ISTB 7 is designed to meet specifications for the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED Gold at a minimum, with the intention of achieving a higher certification.

At 2:30 p.m., the Julie Ann Wrigley Global Futures Laboratory will host a diverse selection of conservation experts for a deep and compelling examination of the “Future of Conservation.”

The 90-minute session will kick off with a keynote from Peter Seligmann, chairman for Conservation International, followed by a visual journey to a number of Earth’s conservation hot zones by National Geographic photojournalist Keith Ladzinski.

The session will wrap with a panel led by noted journalist and editor Susan Goldberg with conservationists Enric Sala, Aulani Wilhelm and ASU professor Hanuani Kane.

From April 18 through 22, there will be ongoing Earth Week events.

ASU’s Global Futures Lab hosts events throughout the week; top climate scientists, activists, community members and students will share their work, research and solutions underway to ensure a future where the planet and humanity can thrive. ASU’s College of Liberal Arts and Science will host an inaugural conference on Democracy and Climate Change with a series of discussions on how to meet the challenges to democracy and climate stability and contribute to the transition to a post-fossil fuel world that is fair, democratic, resilient and durable.