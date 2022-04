Justin Moore co-wrote his latest single, “With A Woman You Love,” based on his own experience of getting married at a young age and the relationship he has with his wife, Kate. He tells us: “I had the title idea for a while, but it kinda got me thinking about all the conversations that you have, whether you be in high school or whether you’re the first one to get married, as I was in my group of friends. We all give each other crap, and at the time I was gettin’ most of the crap. ‘Why are you gettin’ married,’ and doing all this and that? ‘Man, before you know it, you’re gonna be missing football games to go to the mall and you’re gonna have a dog sleeping in your bed’ and all this kind of stuff. And they were right. I do those things now, but it certainly is worthwhile when you have a partner like I do in my wife Kate.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO