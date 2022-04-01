Marie Ellen Moran of Granger

BUCHA, Ukraine, April 3 (Reuters) - As Ukraine claimed its forces had retaken all areas around Kyiv, the mayor of a liberated town said 300 residents had been killed during a month-long occupation by the Russian army, and victims were seen in a mass grave and still lying on the streets.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of Ukraine’s besieged southeastern coast awaited possible evacuation Sunday as the country’s president said Russia’s obsession with capturing a key port city had left it weakened and created opportunities for his military. Two loud explosions were heard in Odesa on the...
Denzel Washington addressed Will Smith's Oscars controversy during on Saturday, by reportedly saying, "Who are we to condemn?" Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars on Sunday after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, making a reference to "G.I. Jane." Pinkett Smith has struggled with alopecia.
NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - Ghislaine Maxwell on Friday lost her bid to overturn her U.S. sex trafficking conviction, even after a juror acknowledged having falsely stated before the trial that he had not been sexually abused. U.S. Circuit Judge Alison Nathan said the juror, a man known in...
WASHINGTON — An Alabama man who brought a truckload of weapons, ammunition, and Molotov cocktails near the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 was sentenced to 46 months in prison on Friday. Lonnie Coffman, 72, who has been detained since his arrest nearly 15 months ago, was sentenced by...
Workers at an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island will unionize, the first in the U.S. in Amazon’s 27-year history. Of the 4,800 ballots, more than 2,600 favored joining the Amazon Union Labor, formed by current and former employees. The pandemic has fueled labor movements at many big chains, with workers demanding more rights, safety protocols and better benefits. April 1, 2022.
President Joe Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, is planning to leave the White House to take an on-air role at MSNBC, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC on Friday. Psaki, who is still fleshing out details with the company, is expected to leave the White House around...
April 2 (Reuters) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Saturday said the operation to help people leave the besieged city of Mariupol was continuing, hours after Russia said it had failed and blamed the organization. Russia's defence ministry said aid convoys had not been able to...
The Department of the Interior (DOI) announced on Friday the return of more than 400 acres of land to an indigenous tribe in Virginia. About 465 acres at Fones Cliffs on the eastern side of the Rappahannock River was returned to the Rappahannock Tribe, which regards the sacred site as its ancestral homeland, according to a press release from the DOI.
Dominic Taddeo, a convicted mafia hitman, escaped from federal custody earlier this week with less than a year left before his expected release. Taddeo, 64, escaped from custody on Monday, according to an inmate tracker from the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP). The inmate, who had been transferred from a...
