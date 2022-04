90 Day Fiance franchise star Ben Rathbun was arrested for violating his probation related to a previous drunk driving arrest on Tuesday in Michigan. Rathbun, 53, was taken into custody at the Oakland County Jail after a bench warrant was issued for his arrest, reports TMZ. The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star was booked at 12:21 a.m., with his bail set at $10,000. He is still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

