FRAMINGHAM – For the second time in as many months, the Jookender Community Initiatives Organization in Framingham is holding a fundraiser to support the people in Ukraine. Framingham resident Sasha Grebenyuk, who is the Executive Director of the Jookender Community Initiatives, a nonprofit serving first generation refugee families with children under age 18, said the fundraiser this time will support the City of Chernovtsi in Ukraine.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO