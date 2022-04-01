ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Flashback: The Beach Boys Record ‘I Get Around’

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio Getty Images
Effingham Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was 58 years ago Saturday (April 2nd, 1964) that the Beach Boys began recording their first Number One hit, “I Get Around.” The session for the song, which was written by Brian Wilson and Mike Love and produced by Wilson, proved historic for another reason — it was at this...

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Flashback: John Lennon & Yoko Ono Get Married

It was 53 years ago Sunday (March 20th, 1969) that John Lennon and Yoko Ono married in Gibraltar — only eight days after Paul McCartney wed first wife Linda Eastman in London. Directly after the wedding, the couple opened up their hotel room to the world's press during their Amsterdam honeymoon, and launched their first “Bed In” for peace.
RELATIONSHIPS
Effingham Radio

55 Years Ago Today: The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Album Cover Shoot

It was 55 years ago today (March 30th, 1967) that the Beatles posed for their famous Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover. The Beatles, who were sporting psychedelic marching band outfits, had designed the album cover concept with then husband and wife team Peter Blake and Jann Haworth, explaining that they wanted the crowd behind them to include “people they liked.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Johnston
Person
Mike Love
Person
Carl Wilson
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
Dennis Wilson
Person
John Lennon
Person
Murry Wilson
American Songwriter

8 Songs You Didn’t Know Michael Bolton Wrote for Other Artists

Best known for his chart-topping power-pop ballads of the 1990s, including “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,” “Said I Loved You…But I Lied,” and his soulful take on the 1966 Percy Sledge classic “When A Man Loves a Woman,” Michael Bolton has crisscrossed genres throughout his nearly 50-year career, from his earlier days in metal band Blackjack in the late ’70s to joining Luciano Pavarotti for a rendition of “Vesti La Giubba,” then co-writing Kanye West’s The College Dropout single “Never Let Me Down.”
MUSIC
UPI News

Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London

March 27 (UPI) -- Phil Collins and his rock band Genesis played what they said was their final concert together in London this weekend. Deadline.com reported he 71-year-old vocalist and former drummer, keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford wrapped up what was titled The Last Domino? Tour at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beach Boys#Hondells
The Telegraph

Santana, Steely Dan tributes planned at Wildey

EDWARDSVILLE — A heavy dose of progressive rock and a solid list of tribute bands are among the concert events headed to the Wildey Theatre in April. “Progject – The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience” will appear April 6 at the Wildey for the first time, according to Wildey manager Al Canal.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Chicago Defender

23 Year Old Grammy Nominated Artist Kingfish Talks the Blues

Kingfish has quickly become the defining blues voice of his generation. From his hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi to stages around the world, the now 22-year-old has already headlined two national tours and performed with friends including Vampire Weekend, Jason Isbell, and Buddy Guy (with whom he appeared on Austin City Limits). He was interviewed by Sir Elton John on his Apple Music podcast, Rocket Hour, and recently released a duet with Bootsy Collins. In January 2021, Ingram was simultaneously on the covers of both Guitar World and DownBeat magazines and graced the cover of Living Blues in late 2020. Rolling Stone declared, “Kingfish is one of the most exciting young guitarists in years, with a sound that encompasses B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix, and Prince.”
CHICAGO, IL
Loudwire

Hear Ronnie James Dio Sing ‘War Pigs’ Seven Years Before Joining Black Sabbath

You've probably heard a version of Ronnie James Dio singing "War Pigs" with Black Sabbath before, but what about the version from his early band Elf all the way back in 1972?. Yes, such a thing does exist and, for the sake of revisionist history, it offers a brilliant glimpse into just how fit Dio, who would go on to link up with Ritchie Blackmore in Rainbow before his first Sabbath stint, was to front the godfathers of heavy metal in the early '80s.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Def Leppard Preview New Song ‘Kick’ From Upcoming Album ‘Diamond Star Halos’

Click here to read the full article. Def Leppard are releasing their new LP Diamond Star Halos on May 27th, and you can hear leadoff single “Kick” right now. Diamond Star Halos is the band’s first collection of new songs since 2015’s Def Leppard. They recorded it throughout the two-year pandemic with frontman Joe Elliott in Ireland, bassist Rick Savage in England and guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell in England, and drummer Rick Allen in the United States. “Without the pressure of timelines or a fixed schedule,” reads a press release, “they poured all of their energy into crafting 15...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Def Leppard’s New Carnivalesque ‘Kick’ Video

Def Leppard have shared a carnivalesque music video for their recently released single, "Kick." The video features the band playing the song for a collection of eclectically dressed, Cirque du Soleil-style performers donning feathers, beads, mohawks and more, resembling something like a scene from The Rocky Horror Picture Show. At the end of the video, the band poses stoically in front of a carnival marquee reading, "Wall of Death: The Most Sensational Attraction in the World."
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Why Steve Stevens Left Vince Neil’s Band: Exclusive Interview

Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens says playing on Vince Neil's first post-Motley Crue record was "a blast," but the grunge revolution caused him to reevaluate the gig. Stevens enjoyed the spotlight in the mid-'80s, playing on Idol's double-platinum Rebel Yell and its platinum follow-up Whiplash Smile. He also guested on Michael Jackson's "Dirty Diana" and won a Grammy for his performance on 1986's "Top Gun Anthem." The good times kept rolling when he joined Neil's solo band.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

ADRIAN THRILLS: Michael Bublé's nod to Macca... and Willie Nelson!

MICHAEL BUBLÉ: Higher (Reprise) MAREN MORRIS: Humble Quest (Columbia) THE KILLERS: Pressure Machine Deluxe Edition (EMI) Over his ten previous albums, Michael Bublé has put his own stamp on a series of jazz standards and big band numbers. On his new record, Higher, the Canadian entertainer takes things...
MUSIC
Showbiz411

Joni Mitchell Las Vegas Musicares Tribute Will Get Stephen Stills, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Chaka Khan, Among Stars

Joni Mitchell‘s getting the all star treatment from Musicares. Her big Person of the Year tribute show in Las Vegas is packed with stars. The list includes Sara Bareilles, Beck, Leon Bridges, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Herbie Hancock, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, and St. Vincent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
loudersound.com

Jimi Hendrix: Band Of Gypsys - Album Of The Week Club review

For a record delivered as a contractual get-out, Band Of Gypsys is some live album. With a new rhythm section after the break-up of the Experience, Jimi Hendrix headed off in different directions to explore the new musical territories of funk and R&B, and did so with a new-found precision and regenerated energy and creativity. His playing here is, in places, truly wonderful and masterfully controlled.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy