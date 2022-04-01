Bridge results from March 21-27
Bridge games in Midland
(at Allison Bridge Center, 913 W. Wadley)
Open game, 1:30 p.m., Sunday
Open game, 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Novice game, 6:45 p.m., Tuesday
Open game, 7 p.m., Wednesday
Novice game, 6:45 p.m., Thursday
Need a partner? For open games contact Marlene Blumentritt at 432-694-6740. For Novice games, contact Belle Harris at 432-682-6106
--
The club’s next party game is Eggorama set for 6:15 p.m. April 14. The evening will include a drawing for two free games.
In addition, the club is hosting the Tall City Sectional Tournament June 10-12 in the Carrasco Room at Midland College. For more information, contact Belle Harris, tournament chair, 432-682-6106 or Marlene Blumentritt, partnership chair, 432-694-6740.
Midland results
The following are the results of the duplicate bridge games held in Midland:
March 22: Club Championship Afternoon Game
First place A: Betty Dickerson and K.C. Evans
Second place A: Kay Arrell and Patti Heard
Third place A: Shirley Davenport and Travis Woodward
First place B: Kay Arrell and Patti Heard
Second place B: Shirley Davenport and Travis Woodward
Third place B: Linda Buzan and Ann Parish
First place C: Kay Arrell and Patti Heard
March 22: Club Championship Evening Game
First place A: Paula Bayley and Charlie Grimes
Second place A: Mary Burkholder and Belle Harris
Third place A: Marlene Blumentritt and Bob Rahm
Fourth place A: Mark Beckstrom and Sarah Wright
First place B: Mary Burkholder and Belle Harris
Second place B: Marlene Blumentritt and Bob Rahm
Third place B: Mark Beckstrom and Sarah Wright
First place C: Robin Hughes and Mary Truex
Second place C: Em Carnett and Larry Pitts
March 24: Club Championship
First place A: Charlie Grimes and Dale Linton
Second place A tied: Robin Hughes and Kay Sewell
Second place A tied: John Marlow and Joan Rice
Third place A: Flo Curry and Travis Woodward
Fourth place A: Mark Beckstrom and Sarah Wright
First place A tied: Robin Hughes and Kay Sewell
First place A tied: John Marlow and Joan Rice
Second place B: Mark Beckstrom and Sarah Wright
Third place B: Linda Buzan and Scott Vaughan
First place C tied: Robin Hughes and Kay Sewell
First place C tied: John Marlow and Joan Rice
March 25: Club Championship
First place A: Charlie Grimes and Ann Servatius
Second place A: Debbie Conly and K.C. Evans
Third place A tied: Paula Baggett and Paula Heard
Third place A tied: Marlene Blumentritt and Flo Curry
First place B: Paula Baggett and Paula Heard
Second place B: Linda Buzan and Lonnie Yee
March 27: Club Championship
First place A: Marlene Blumentritt and Bonnie Hubbard
Second place A: Charlie Grimes and Ann Servatius
Third place A: Flo Curry and Juanice Welsh
Fourth place A: Paula Baggett and Sarah Wright
First place B: Marlene Blumentritt and Bonnie Hubbard
Second place B: Paula Baggett and Sarah Wright
Odessa results
The following are the results of the duplicate bridge games held in Odessa:
March 21: Club Championship
First place A: Lonnie Yee and Sarah Wright
Second place A tied: Paula Grimes and Charlie Grimes
Second place A tied: Bob Schuler and Amanda Shaw
First place B: Lonnie Yee and Sarah Wright
Second place A: Bob Schuler and Amanda Shaw
First place C: Lonnie Yee and Sarah Wright
Second place C: Bob Schuler and Amanda Shaw
Mar 26: Club Championship
First place A: Debbie Conly and K.C. Evans
Second place A tied: Charlie Grimes and Sarah Wright
Second place A tied: Juanice Welsh and Lonnie Yee
First place B: Juanice Welsh and Lonnie Yee
Second place B: Linda Buzan and Travis Woodward
First place C: Juanice Welsh and Lonnie Yee
Second place C: Linda Buzan and Travis Woodward
