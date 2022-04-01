ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Bridge results from March 21-27

By Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 1 day ago
Bridge players enjoy an afternoon game in the renovated Allison Bridge Center in this file photo. Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

Bridge games in Midland

(at Allison Bridge Center, 913 W. Wadley)

Open game, 1:30 p.m., Sunday

Open game, 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Novice game, 6:45 p.m., Tuesday

Open game, 7 p.m., Wednesday

Novice game, 6:45 p.m., Thursday

Need a partner? For open games contact Marlene Blumentritt at 432-694-6740. For Novice games, contact Belle Harris at 432-682-6106

--

The club’s next party game is Eggorama set for 6:15 p.m. April 14. The evening will include a drawing for two free games.

In addition, the club is hosting the Tall City Sectional Tournament June 10-12 in the Carrasco Room at Midland College. For more information, contact Belle Harris, tournament chair, 432-682-6106 or Marlene Blumentritt, partnership chair, 432-694-6740.

Midland results

The following are the results of the duplicate bridge games held in Midland:

March 22: Club Championship Afternoon Game

First place A: Betty Dickerson and K.C. Evans

Second place A: Kay Arrell and Patti Heard

Third place A: Shirley Davenport and Travis Woodward

First place B: Kay Arrell and Patti Heard

Second place B: Shirley Davenport and Travis Woodward

Third place B: Linda Buzan and Ann Parish

First place C: Kay Arrell and Patti Heard

March 22: Club Championship Evening Game

First place A: Paula Bayley and Charlie Grimes

Second place A: Mary Burkholder and Belle Harris

Third place A: Marlene Blumentritt and Bob Rahm

Fourth place A: Mark Beckstrom and Sarah Wright

First place B: Mary Burkholder and Belle Harris

Second place B: Marlene Blumentritt and Bob Rahm

Third place B: Mark Beckstrom and Sarah Wright

First place C: Robin Hughes and Mary Truex

Second place C: Em Carnett and Larry Pitts

March 24: Club Championship

First place A: Charlie Grimes and Dale Linton

Second place A tied: Robin Hughes and Kay Sewell

Second place A tied: John Marlow and Joan Rice

Third place A: Flo Curry and Travis Woodward

Fourth place A: Mark Beckstrom and Sarah Wright

First place A tied: Robin Hughes and Kay Sewell

First place A tied: John Marlow and Joan Rice

Second place B: Mark Beckstrom and Sarah Wright

Third place B: Linda Buzan and Scott Vaughan

First place C tied: Robin Hughes and Kay Sewell

First place C tied: John Marlow and Joan Rice

March 25: Club Championship

First place A: Charlie Grimes and Ann Servatius

Second place A: Debbie Conly and K.C. Evans

Third place A tied: Paula Baggett and Paula Heard

Third place A tied: Marlene Blumentritt and Flo Curry

First place B: Paula Baggett and Paula Heard

Second place B: Linda Buzan and Lonnie Yee

March 27: Club Championship

First place A: Marlene Blumentritt and Bonnie Hubbard

Second place A: Charlie Grimes and Ann Servatius

Third place A: Flo Curry and Juanice Welsh

Fourth place A: Paula Baggett and Sarah Wright

First place B: Marlene Blumentritt and Bonnie Hubbard

Second place B: Paula Baggett and Sarah Wright

Odessa results

The following are the results of the duplicate bridge games held in Odessa:

March 21: Club Championship

First place A: Lonnie Yee and Sarah Wright

Second place A tied: Paula Grimes and Charlie Grimes

Second place A tied: Bob Schuler and Amanda Shaw

First place B: Lonnie Yee and Sarah Wright

Second place A: Bob Schuler and Amanda Shaw

First place C: Lonnie Yee and Sarah Wright

Second place C: Bob Schuler and Amanda Shaw

Mar 26: Club Championship

First place A: Debbie Conly and K.C. Evans

Second place A tied: Charlie Grimes and Sarah Wright

Second place A tied: Juanice Welsh and Lonnie Yee

First place B: Juanice Welsh and Lonnie Yee

Second place B: Linda Buzan and Travis Woodward

First place C: Juanice Welsh and Lonnie Yee

Second place C: Linda Buzan and Travis Woodward

