Dodgers bolster bullpen by adding Craig Kimbrel from White Sox for A.J. Pollock

After the World Series champion Braves landed former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen last week, a huge hole was left in Los Angeles’ bullpen. Friday, the Dodgers took a big step to fill it, trading outfielder A.J. Pollock to the White Sox for Craig Kimbrel, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Kimbrel opened last season with the Cubs, where he notched 23 saves in 39 appearances. He recorded 64 strikeouts with a 0.71 WHIP and 0.49 ERA and was named an All-Star, before being sent to the South Side at the end of July.

However, once with the White Sox the 33-year-old righty struggled. In 24 games, Kimbrel posted a 5.09 ERA with a 1.22 WHIP. He also went 2-2 with one save.

Things weren’t much better in the postseason. In the American League Divisional Series against the Astros, Kimbrel made three appearances, giving up three runs on three hits, including two on a home run that blew open Game 2. The Astros went on to win the series 3-1.

Pollock, meanwhile, is going into his 10th season in the majors, the last three of which have been spent with the Dodgers. In 117 games last season, Pollock, who played center and left field, hit .281 with 21 home runs and 69 RBIs.

His acquisition should help the White Sox fill its void in right field after Adam Engel and Leury Garcia shared duties there last season.