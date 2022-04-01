ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Student Lookout: BOGO cocktails, trivia nights & April Fool's Day

By Max Chun
 1 day ago

(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Good day, kind readers. Hopefully your first week back in class was bearable and you haven’t been slapped with a huge workload right away. And if this week did drag on for what seemed like an eternity, well … hmm … at least it’s over now? And you’ll get back into the groove soon enough? Maybe? Doing my best here …

All right, let’s get on with it, then.

Deals Download



Santa Cruz Discounts

  • Eat a meal at Mission St. BBQ: 10% off for students
  • See a movie at Santa Cruz Cinema: $5 tickets on Tuesdays
  • Work out at Toadal Fitness: 10% off student monthly membership dues

    What's the best student deal you've found? Shoot us an email to let us know at studentlookout@lookoutlocal.com .

    Kianti's Pizza and Pasta: Stop by Kianti's for buy-one-get-one-FREE cocktails! Mention you are a current student, bring your ID and let them know you are subscribed to Student Lookout to redeem. This deal is available with the purchase of any entree.

    Eats on a Budget

    Poke House

    on Pacific Avenue near the clock tower has customizable bowls with several fish, veggie, sauce and topping options, all for around $10. Keep in mind that the small size is quite filling and should be enough for a full meal. You’ll probably have enough left over to stick in your fridge for a later time. But hey, if you’re up for a second meal, try to tackle those larger sizes and save yourself a bowl of leftovers. Remember: Students get 10% off!

    If you, too, love good food, be sure to check out the great work from our local food expert, Lily Belli . In the latest edition of her weekly newsletter , Lily talks about a new Indian restaurant taking the spot of the recently closed Vasili’s on Mission Street. She also takes note of local chef Jessica Yarr’s efforts to support Ukraine during this difficult time.

    Inside Santa Cruz: Three fun trivia nights



    Recommended by local student and Lookout intern Aidan Warzecha-Watson
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=016rqA_0ewjMCwK00
    (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

    Do you know where the trivia spots are in Santa Cruz? If you’ve been searching for the answer, look no further. Lookout has compiled three fun trivia spots students should visit:

    1. New Bohemia Brewing Company , 41st Avenue, Tuesdays starting at 6:30 p.m.: New Bohemia, or NuBo, is a fun brewing company that bases its beers on Czech brews. It hosts a fun trivia night every Tuesday featuring delicious tacos to pair with your NuBo beer.

    2. Upper Crust Pizza & Pasta , Mission Street, Wednesdays starting at 7:30 p.m.: Another popular pizza joint in Santa Cruz, Upper Crust hosts trivia night every Wednesday. There are two games back-to-back, and the winners receive a $25 gift certificate to put toward future delicious Upper Crust meals.

    3. Woodstock’s , Front Street downtown, Thursdays; signups at 8:30 p.m., event starts at 9 p.m.: Woodstock’s Pizza holds trivia nights every Thursday. Enjoy pizza, salads and snacks as you try to win prizes by answering questions during its lively events. Fortunately for those 21 and over, $9 pitchers of beer start at the same time as the game!

    Check out these other places: A number of other local establishments host trivia nights frequently but not regularly. Check their sites for weekly schedule updates: Greater Purpose Brewing Company , Humble Sea Brewing Co. , Hotel Paradox , Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing

    Did we miss your favorite trivia spot? Shoot me a text and let me know.

    Puzzle Center



    This puzzle was created by Aidan Warzecha-Watson, Community & Commerce Intern

    Around Town - Events



    Did you know that we have an events calendar? BOLO, which stands for Be On the Lookout, is our hub for the best events in the county. See all the listings here .

    Here are this week's events we think students need to know about:

    1 . IndigeFest 2022: Celebrating Indigenous Cultures of the Americas: Head to the Upper Quarry Amphitheater at UC Santa Cruz on Saturday to join a celebration of the Americas’ Indigenous cultures. Performances, music, food and other activities will all be happening, along with the chance to learn about the presence of Indigenous communities on campus, in the city and more.

    2. Del Mar Theatre Midnight Movie – “Blade Runner: The Final Cut” : Ridley Scott’s sci-fi thriller “Blade Runner” is this weekend’s midnight movie at the Del Mar Theatre. Part detective noir and part dystopian sci-fi experience, viewers will be treated to the 2007 final cut, featuring extended scenes and a beautiful 4K restoration. You might have seen Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 franchise reboot, but now you have the chance to relive the original — or see it for the first time on the big screen.

    3. Westside Marketplace : It’s the first Sunday of April, which means the Westside Marketplace is up and at it again. Find the usual selection of local art, handmade crafts and plenty of food trucks and pop-ups, with live music to boot. Great for locals and visitors of all ages — get your dose of local shopping with this monthly outdoor market.

    ➤ Want more? If you’re still looking for more great things to do, you can find a link to this week's Best Bets roundup here .

    More local jobs: Browse more open positions on the Lookout Job Board .

    Game Time - College Athletics



    UC Santa Cruz:

    The men’s volleyball team is on the other side of the country for a slate of matches in Virginia. Stream Friday's 4 p.m. PT match here , and find the calendar for all UCSC sports here .

    Cabrillo College: After an extra-innings win Tuesday, the baseball team will face Skyline College in San Bruno on Saturday. On Friday, both the men’s and women's swimming and diving teams will compete in their home pool against Hartnell.

    The women’s beach volleyball is also at home, hosting a pair of conference matches Friday afternoon. Finally, keep an eye out for the softball team as we head into next week, as the Seahawks look to secure a victory Tuesday against visiting Monterey Peninsula College.

    One last thing …



    Did you know?

    Exactly a year ago today, the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk reopened for the first time since it closed for the pandemic. Today, it closes permanently. Scroll down to learn more.

    APRIL FOOL'S!!

    Sorry, couldn’t resist.

    That’s gonna do it for this week. Thanks as always, and enjoy what is supposed to be a nice weekend ahead.

    — Max

    If you have recommendations on places we should feature next week, send them over and we'll send you a free Lookout T-shirt . Email your ideas to studentlookout@lookoutlocal.com .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vXpp9_0ewjMCwK00

    This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

