Colorado COVID Hero: Jill Hunsaker Ryan steers health department through pandemic

Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment, is one of this year’s Governor’s Citizenship Medal recipients. Courtesy CiviCO

Over the past two years, Jill Hunsaker Ryan and her staff at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have done whatever they could to try to keep Coloradans healthy.

They served as the pandemic’s first responders while going through the same challenges as the rest of the world.

It was Ryan's leadership during the pandemic that made her a Colorado COVID Hero, according to the Governor's Office. She is one of eight honorees who will receive a Governor's Citizenship Medal during a ceremony this month.

“We always kept our eye on the ball. We knew the stakes were high. We knew the people of Colorado were counting on us to make good decisions,” said Ryan, executive director of the state health department. “Particularly in times of high transmission, the team was always highly engaged and focused on doing what we needed to do.”

Ryan said Colorado took an all hands on deck approach to the pandemic. She was in constant communication with leaders from the Department of Public Safety and the Governor’s Office as they navigated the state’s pandemic response.

“We pulled people from all over the health department, and sometimes even from other state agencies, to really help us scale up to the magnitude that was warranted for this pandemic,” Ryan said.

Every day, the department goes through every COVID metric available, Ryan said. Colorado’s cumulative COVID death rate has never been higher than the national average, and Ryan said she’s proud of how Coloradans have taken the initiative to get tested and vaccinated at such high levels to keep it that way.

“Jill's leadership throughout the pandemic has been unwavering,” said Dr. Eric France, the state's chief medical officer. “She has empowered us as public health leaders while balancing all the factors that are at play during these kinds of emergencies. Her foresight has allowed her to think about short-term objectives and long-term impacts.”

Now as the COVID pandemic is moving toward more of an endemic virus, she said public health departments need to learn to “expand and contract” as new variants emerge.

“What we are really focused on now is demobilizing the crisis aspect of the response and integrating it into the everyday work of our agency and local public health,” Ryan said.

To Ryan, being recognized by Gov. Jared Polis for her work is “the highest honor.” She said it recognizes not only her, but her department's 2,400 public health workers.

“No one is more deserving of this award than Jill,” said Scott Bookman, the state's COVID-19 incident commander and director of the health department's Disease Control and Public Health Response Division. “For the past two years, she has worked tirelessly to protect Coloradans, save lives and help develop sound strategies that have allowed us to begin to return to the lives we love. We are fortunate to have such an experienced and determined leader.”