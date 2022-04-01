ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 items we’re adding to our cart for the Sephora Spring Savings Event

By Ruby McAuliffe
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
New York Post Composite

Oh, Sephora, how we love you!

Sephora’s Spring Savings Event is going on right now and runs until April 11.

During the sale, shoppers can look forward to big beauty savings of up to 20% off coveted brands.

The percentage off each product depends on one’s membership status. To give you all the details, we created an easy-to-follow guide below:

  • Rouge members: 20% off
  • VIB members: 15% off
  • Insider members: 10% off (anyone can sign up and no points are needed.)

Sign up for a Sephora membership here to unlock those savings. To ensure you land the discounts, simply enter the code SAVESPRING at checkout. For an added bonus, use code FREESHIP for free shipping on all orders.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to stock up on your Sephora Collection favorites here, as each item in the lineup is marked down by 30% — no code or membership status needed.

With so many incredible products and even greater savings, we know it can also become overwhelming. To help you out, we decided to bring you the 13 items we are currently adding to our own carts.

These items have earned a special place in our hearts either due to rave reviews, personal love affairs or tried-and-true staples.

Happy Sephora spring savings!

1. Armani Beauty Lip Power Long Lasting Satin Lipstick, discounted price based on membership status, original price: $39

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fHl3Y_0ewjM9NO00
Sephora

We are lovers of red lipstick here at The Post, and when we tell you that this is one of the best ones our there, we mean it. The formula is hydrating, the satin finish is gorgeous and the red and black glossy packaging makes it all the better.

2. Maison Margiela ‘REPLICA’ When The Rain Stops, discounted price based on membership status, original price: $144

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yaw6U_0ewjM9NO00
Sephora

Rain, rain go away. We want to wear our Maison Margiela today.

Capturing the moment of when a spring rain ends, this Maison Margiela fragrance includes notes of aquatic accord, rose petal and pine needle. There’s nothing more fitting for a spring perfume.

3. Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil, discounted price based on membership status, original price: $46

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SEbF2_0ewjM9NO00
Sephora

We once thought it was overhyped too, but let us tell you, it’s so worth it. Use it on damp or dry hair, and instantly reduce frizz and add shine. The pretty honey-colored product and glass bottle certainly adds to the allure as well.

4. By Rosie Jane Rosie Perfume, discounted price based on membership status, original price: $65

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HC8jm_0ewjM9NO00
Sephora

You think the perfect everyday perfume doesn’t exist? Well, think again. The Rosie perfume smells delicately soft, fresh and bit warm, which is ideal for running errands, working from home and having brunch. Best of all, it’s good for you and the planet.

5. bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Mineral Foundation SPF 15, discounted price based on membership status, original price: $33

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z64Cn_0ewjM9NO00
Sephora

We can’t get enough of this loose powder foundation. The bareMinerals original mineral foundation seamlessly blends into the skin creating a veil of color and medium coverage. No matter how much you apply, you’ll also receive a natural end result — trust us, we’ve tried it.

6. Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, discounted price based on membership status, original price: $85

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1riJOM_0ewjM9NO00
Sephora

We’ve tried our fair amount of vitamin C serums, but this Sunday Riley one takes the cake. It smells amazing, isn’t sticky and is great for dark circles. Plus, it evens skintone and texture. What more could you ask for?

7. Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer, discounted price based on membership status, original price: $36

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cq3ob_0ewjM9NO00
Sephora

When you need your makeup to stick, Milk Makeup is here to save the day. The Hydro Grip Primer leaves you with a radiant finish, holds your makeup down and is loved by over 4,000 Sephora shoppers. Seriously, this is a must-have in your makeup bag.

8. Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Jet Set, discounted price based on membership status, original price: $28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nvl5b_0ewjM9NO00
Sephora

The brand’s Cream Cheirosa ’62 scent is beloved for a reason, and this set offers a body wash, cream and fragrance in that iconic smell. The small sizes allow you to test each product out before you splurge on the full sizes and makes for a great travel companion.

9. Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Rose Lip & Cheek Tint, discounted price based on membership status, original price: $18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OuPPI_0ewjM9NO00
Sephora

For the love of beauty, please add this Benefit lip and cheek tint to your cart ASAP. It creates a flush-from-within look that is both sweet and seductive. And did we mention it’s smudge-proof? Because that’s definitely an added bonus.

10. IT Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow Lightweight Foundation + Glow Serum with SPF 40 and Niacinamide, discounted price based on membership status, original price: $42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TRkTR_0ewjM9NO00
Sephora

You mean to tell us that a CC cream can look great and include skin-loving ingredients? Why, yes it can! This IT Cosmetics skin tint color corrects, provides medium-coverage and is packed with brightening glow serum and SPF 40.

11. Muglar Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum, discounted price based on membership status, original price: $123

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hLIjn_0ewjM9NO00
Sephora

Be the goddess that you are with Muglar’s Alien Goddess perfume. First, the bottle is insanely gorgeous — you’re definitely going to want to display it on your vanity. Second, the fragrance is warm, inviting and sweet — key notes in a great perfume.

12. Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray with Vitamin C, discounted price based on membership status, original price: $33

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AZ7jC_0ewjM9NO00
Sephora

Urban Decay brought us the original All Nighter setting spray that sent beauty lovers in a frenzy. Now, the brand is giving us the same great payoff but with added vitamin C that hydrates skin and keeps makeup set for up to 16 hours.

13. Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Healing Dots, discounted price based on membership status, original price: $19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NBS5s_0ewjM9NO00
Sephora

The Peace Out Healing Dots are an effortless and gentle way to treat breakouts. We love placing a dot on a breakout before bed and waking up to a reduced blemish. The clear color tone also makes it great for blending into the look of skin.

IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
