With a very aggressive look and 502 horsepower under the hood, the new generation Porsche 911 GT3 needs no updates. Or, does it?. TechArt seems to believe there is always room for improvement, so it came up with a new carbon fiber kit specially designed for the 911 GT3, both standard and Touring versions. There’s also a new set of wheels. These changes will make the GT3 even sportier and they give us hope that in the near future, TechArt will also come up with some updates under the hood.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO