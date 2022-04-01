ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois House Democrats pass measure protecting providers of abortion-related medical services

By Grace Kinnicutt
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zGLry_0ewjLvFs00
Illinois House Democrats outline their recent actions which they say support reproductive health rights in Illinois.  (Capitol News Illinois photo by Peter Hancock)

Members of the Illinois House Democratic Caucus were joined by Planned Parenthood officials at a news conference Thursday to tout actions they say reaffirm women’s reproductive rights.

House Democrats passed House Bill 1464, which prevents the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation from being able to revoke, suspend, or take any other disciplinary action against licensed physicians, nurses, and advanced practice nurses for providing any medical service related to an abortion.

Illinois law already protects the right to an abortion as health care, but the bill is aimed at protecting health care providers who practice in multiple states.

Bill sponsor Rep. Maura Hirschauer, D-Batavia, said that if a medical professional practicing in Illinois and other states is disciplined in the other state, it triggers potential disciplinary action in Illinois as well. But as other states have moved to make abortion more difficult or outright illegal, the law would shield an Illinois doctor who is disciplined in one of those states for performing an abortion from facing the same discipline in Illinois.

She said they have moved quickly on the bill because reproductive health care is under attack across the United States and because the U.S. Supreme Court cannot be counted on to uphold the fundamental right of reproductive health care.

“We have spoken here in Illinois, now is not the time to be punishing health care workers for doing their jobs and serving their patients,” Hirschaurer said.

HB 1464 passed the House 68-41 and still needs approval from the Senate.

The Supreme Court is expected to release a decision as early as this summer arising from a Mississippi abortion case that challenges the 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade. The Mississippi law prohibits an abortion after 15 weeks but makes exceptions in cases when the fetus has a severe abnormality that is “incompatible with life” or when the pregnancy threatens the woman’s life.

Brigid Leahy, vice-president of public policy at Planned Parenthood Illinois, said if the Supreme Court ignores a half century of precedent and overturns Roe v. Wade, it will become more difficult for people outside of the state to access a full range of care they need.

“If Roe falls, every single state that borders Illinois will quickly move to either outright ban or severely restrict abortion,” Leahy said.

Illinois has 17 Planned Parenthood health care centers that provide access to health care information and services for males and females.

Leahy noted that people from other states have already begun to turn to Illinois for reproductive health care access and Planned Parenthood facilities could see at least double the number of out-of-state patients if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Recently, Leahy said that Illinois Planned Parenthood worked with a patient from Mississippi who did not know how they were going to pay for transportation, lodging and meals, as well as the cost of an abortion until a Planned Parenthood team set up accommodations.

“I urge everyone to remember that not one pregnant person should have to travel out of their state to get the care that they need.” Leahy said.

In a follow-up interview, Leahy said that Planned Parenthood has been planning to help with an influx of patients needing to travel to Illinois for reproductive health care access.

She said they have been working on a fundraising campaign to help expand capacity for care, have upgraded the health center located in the Chicago Loop, and have been coordinating with other Planned Parenthood providers, affiliates and local abortion funds.

In January, a regional logistics center opened in a Planned Parenthood clinic in Fairview Heights that uses private funds to pay for travel and lodging arrangements. The center is operated by Planned Parenthood and the Granite City-based Hope Clinic for Women.

There is no income or distance requirement to access services from the center, but patients must schedule an appointment with the clinic before reaching out for logistical support.

House Democrats also advanced resolutions that acknowledged their support for protecting reproductive health care. House Resolution 94 urges the state to fully fund Planned Parenthood, House Resolution 789 brings further awareness to the importance of reproductive rights and House Resolution 790 is to serve as a reminder of Illinois’ support for Roe v. Wade.

House resolutions are non-binding and do not need approval from the Senate or a signature from the governor.

Comments / 1

My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier

720

Followers

576

Posts

94K+

Views

Related
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
GQMagazine

What Every Guy Needs to Know About the Scary State of Abortion Access Right Now

Abortion is under attack, and its opponents are winning. This summer, the conservative-dominated Supreme Court will rule on the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, and the decision is widely expected to severely curtail or even overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that affirmed a constitutional right to abortion. And Republican-controlled states aren’t waiting until then to enact the strictest anti-abortion legislation in half a century.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
SFGate

Missouri lawmaker seeks to prohibit residents from obtaining abortions out of state

The pattern emerges whenever a Republican-led state imposes new restrictions on abortion: People seeking the procedure cross state lines to find treatment in places with less-restrictive laws. Now, a prominent antiabortion lawmaker in Missouri, where thousands of residents have traveled to next-door Illinois to receive abortions since Missouri passed one...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Fairview Heights, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Hancock
The Independent

Oklahoma could become first state to ban nearly all abortions: ‘Reckless cruelty is the point’

Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a measure to ban abortions in nearly all instances, establishing what could become the most restrictive anti-abortion measure in the country.House Bill 4327 mirrors a Texas measure banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but goes further by barring physicians from performing or inducing an abortion at any point in the pregnancy unless it is “to save the life” of the pregnant person.The bill also would allow private citizens to pursue civil actions, with up to $10,000 in damages, against anyone who performs or “aids and abets in the provision of such...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois House#Abortion Rights#Planned Parenthood#Democrats#Capitol News#D Batavia#The U S Supreme Court
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFAE

How blue states are fighting back against abortion bans

As the country awaits the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade, Democrat-led states are proposing laws to shore up abortion rights at the local level. The effort is in direct response to the organized campaign to make abortion illegal. Dozens of states have...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Teen Vogue

Idaho Abortion Ban: How It Would Impact Young People

Idaho passed a bill banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, making it the first state to pass a law mimicking Texas’ six-week abortion ban while legislatures around the country vote on similar restrictions. On March 14, Idaho passed Senate Bill 1039, which will prevent abortion access after about...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho8.com

Abortion rights bill passes Colorado House

The Colorado House of Representatives on Monday passed legislation that seeks to codify the right to an abortion in the state. The Reproductive Health Equity Act — which cleared the chamber 40-24 — now heads to the state’s Democratic-controlled Senate, where it’s expected to pass. The...
COLORADO STATE
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
POLITICS
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
720
Followers
576
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy