House votes to decriminalize marijuana, but Senate fate dim

By KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Marijuana would be decriminalized at the federal level under legislation the House approved Friday as Democrats made the case for allowing states to set their own policies on pot. The bill is unlikely to become law since it is expected to die in the Senate....

CBS Baltimore

With Vote To Legalize On The Horizon, Recreational Marijuana Approval Remains High, Poll Finds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two-thirds of Marylanders support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, according to the latest Goucher College poll released Tuesday. Support for the legalization of cannabis is at its highest point since Goucher College starting polling around marijuana in October 2013. Although a majority of those polled supported legalization, there was some clear division in support along party lines. Among Democrats, 77% support while 18% percent oppose it. More Republicans are supporting legalizing marijuana use than ever before, with 50% of those polled supporting the move and 47% opposing it. Among independents, 60% support it and 34% oppose it. Only 57% of residents supported legalizing...
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
WBRE

Do Pennsylvania voters want to legalize recreational marijuana?

(WHTM) — Whether or not recreational marijuana use should be legalized in Pennsylvania has been at the center of conversation for a while now. Pennsylvania’s general assembly held a hearing on the legalization for the first time in history in February this year with one county district attorney saying, “Get on board. Start the regulation. […]
ABC6.com

State senate to debate recreational marijuana bill on Tuesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- The Rhode Island State Senate will debate a bill on Tuesday that would legalize recreational marijuana bill in the Ocean State. The bill would legalize the sale and possession of up to one ounce of cannabis for residents 21 and over. Rhode Islanders wouldn’t be allowed to have more than ten ounces at their homes.
WDSU

Mississippi Senate OKs pay raise for teachers, House to vote

Mississippi teachers would receive their largest pay raise in years, under a bill that the state Senate passed Thursday. It's a significant step that many, like those within the Mississippi Association of Educators, were eager to see. "We had over 100 educators, MAE members in the legislature (Wednesday), actively advocating...
