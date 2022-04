FORT HALL — A missing man was found dead on the Fort Hall Reservation on Saturday, according to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. Wayne Crue, 35, of Fort Hall, was located deceased after an extensive search of the Fort Hall Bottoms area by emergency responders who used K-9s, boats and a helicopter in the effort. Further details about the discovery of Crue’s body and the circumstances surrounding his death have not been...

FORT HALL, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO