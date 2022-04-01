ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer legend Hope Solo arrested on DWI, child abuse charges in Winston-Salem

By Emily Mikkelsen
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A U.S. soccer legend has been arrested on charges of driving while impaired, child abuse and resisting arrest in Winston-Salem.

Hope Solo, who lives in Wilkes County, was arrested on Thursday.

Winston-Salem Police Department confirms that they arrested Hope Amelia Stevens, known professionally as Hope Solo, in the parking lot of a Winston-Salem business on Parkway Village Circle.

Police say that her two children were in the car.

Hope Solo

Court documents say that a passerby observed Solo “passed out behind wheel for over (sic) hour” with the engine running and two kids in the backseat. Paperwork says that officers could smell alcohol and she refused a sobriety test and blood was drawn.

Police revoked her license.

The two-time gold medalist and World Cup winner was apparently taken into custody in a Walmart parking lot on Parkway Village Circle.

Hope Solo’s Twitter page released a statement from her legal counsel:

On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges.

Rich Nichols, counsel for Hope Solo

Solo has previously been arrested for domestic violence in 2014 and has been accused of telling a police officer that she’d “kick his —.” She’s married to ex-NFL player Jerramy Stevens.

She was processed into the Forsyth County detention center and subsequently released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

