Wichita, KS

Where’s Shane? The Enchanted Mermaid

By Shane Konicki
 1 day ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Can you believe Easter is right around...

Caught on Camera: Man steals tip jar from Wichita’s Pumphouse bar

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Pumphouse in Wichita’s Old Town is seeking #FacebookJustice after a man is caught on a surveillance camera stealing a tip jar. In the video posted on the Pumphouse Facebook page, you can see the man moving the tip jar around the crowded counter. At one point, it even appears as if he’s wiping down the counter. Eventually, the thief moves the clear jar filled with cash into his jacket and makes his way through the crowd. More surveillance video catches the man outside with friends on the Pumphouse patio. You can see him sit down, then get back up walk over to a tree. There, he discards the tip jar by the tree while pulling out money.
Police resolve situation in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department resolved a police situation in west Wichita resolved peacefully Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to a disturbance at a home in the 100 block of S. Gordon around 5 p.m on Thursday. Capt. Jason Cooley said when officers arrived on the scene,...
Ready to retire: NuWay’s Betty hangs up apron after 45 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita tradition since 1930 saw its longest-tenured employee hang up her apron Thursday, capping a near half-century career. Betting Gettings, 79, served as a manager and a waitress at NuWay for 45 years. On her last day Thursday, longtime customers showed up to NuWay’s original location in west Wichita to celebrate Betty and all the memories.
Thunderstorms roll through south central Kansas, move northeast

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: In Harvey County, the Hesston Police Department advises people to avoid the area of Hickory Street (Northwest 72nd), west of town to Emma Creek Road due to power lines down in the area. Evergy’s outage map shows about 6,000 people without power in Harvey County.
Building You: Katharine Elder of Elderslie Farm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In honor of Women’s History Month, we are featuring women-owned businesses that are hiring this month. Elderslie Farm is hiring for multiple positions on their farm at 3501 East 101st Street North in Kechi. “I want people to know that they can come out here...
Newstalk: PPP Loan Gone

The FBI said the scam starts when someone contacts you by phone or email pretending to be a representative from your mobile phone carrier. Once the fraudster gets your personal information, they call your service provider and report a lost or stolen sim card. Wichita students create Lego city. Updated:...
Rapper Wale to perform at Wichita State University

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Grammy-nominated rap star, actor and advocate Wale will perform in concert at Wichita State University at 8 p.m. Friday, April 15, in Charles Koch Arena. Advanced tickets for WSU students are $10, $18 for faculty/staff and $25 for the general public. All day-of tickets are $25.
Body found in Salina’s Smoky Hill River

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Salina Police Department responded to Bill Burke Park on E. Crawford Street regarding a person floating face down in the Smoky Hill River. Upon arrival, officers observed a deceased white male in the river between the Crawford Street...
Oaklawn Elementary opens new school building

Of the four teams left standing, KU is the farthest removed from a national title. Small businesses still facing pandemic-related challenges. Lily Wu checks in with Wichita restaurant owners who continue to face challenges nearly two years after the pandemic began. Tankers respond to large grass fire in Pawnee County.
Does It Work? Better Brella

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On rainy, windy days, the Better Brella is one product that’s promised to make a difference if you want to stay dry, beyond the protection of just any umbrella. The makers of the Better Brella promise its unique, wind-resistant technology will help to keep you...
Cedar trees taking over Kansas grassland make wildfires harder to control

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s becoming a serious problem in Kansas. Trees, especially cedars are taking over what was once grassland. That’s causing multiple issues, most dangerously, making wildfires harder to control. Eyewitness News discussed the cedar-tree problem with a specialist from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. USDA...
