Where’s Shane? The Enchanted Mermaid

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Pumphouse in Wichita’s Old Town is seeking #FacebookJustice after a man is caught on a surveillance camera stealing a tip jar. In the video posted on the Pumphouse Facebook page, you can see the man moving the tip jar around the crowded counter. At one point, it even appears as if he’s wiping down the counter. Eventually, the thief moves the clear jar filled with cash into his jacket and makes his way through the crowd. More surveillance video catches the man outside with friends on the Pumphouse patio. You can see him sit down, then get back up walk over to a tree. There, he discards the tip jar by the tree while pulling out money.

WICHITA, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO