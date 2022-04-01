Conway's Rock Church to host 'Shine' spring prom for children, teens with disabilities

BOSTON (CBS) — Prom is one of the treasured events of high school life. But it can be expensive. At Hynes Convention Center on Saturday, the annual “Belle Of The Ball” Prom Dress Drive provided free gowns, shoes, and accessories to roughly 1,000 girls from Massachusetts. The dresses were collected at Anton’s Cleaners, Jordan’s Furniture, and Enterprise Bank Cleaners. They were given free of charge to juniors and seniors. Organizers say it’s a joy to see the girls’ reactions. “A girl will come in and she seems a little shy and timid. And next thing you know, she finds the perfect dress,” said Arthur Anton, COO of Anton’s Cleaners. “She gets the shoes, the pocket book, and the jewelry, and she won’t take the dress off. She walks down the red carpet, and feels like she is the queen of the day.” Since the “Belle of the Ball” program began in 2005, roughly 5,500 girls have been outfitted for their special night.

