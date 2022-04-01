ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

By Jake Johnson
Salon
Salon
 1 day ago

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27pi1j_0ewjJTwu00

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.

Advocacy organizations argued the state-level GOP measure was able to advance because Sinema and fellow right-wing Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) joined with Republicans earlier this year to tank a proposed change to the Senate filibuster, an archaic rule standing in the way of federal voting rights legislation that would prohibit voter purges and other suppression tactics.

"History will judge Governor [Doug] Ducey and his enablers, who through their actions—or in Senator Kyrsten Sinema's case, inaction—allowed for today's attack on our freedom to vote," Christina Harvey, executive director of Stand Up America, said in a statement Wednesday.

Harvey warned that the new Arizona law, known as H.B. 2492, "threatens to disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of Arizona voters and silence the voices of older, minority, and low-income voters in particular."

"Ducey's animosity toward our fundamental rights comes as no surprise," added Harvey, "but this attack on voting rights was completely avoidable."

One of

voter suppression bills that Republican legislatures across the U.S. are pursuing, H.B. 2492 requires state residents—including those already registered to vote—to provide documentary proof of citizenship remain eligible to cast a ballot in state and federal elections in Arizona.

Experts and advocacy groups have warned that such a mandate could cause widespread confusion and push hundreds of thousands of eligible voters off the rolls.

"This bill will mean that some people who are clearly allowed to vote and are authorized to vote will not be able to exercise their right to vote," Alex Gulotta, Arizona state director at All Voting Is Local, told NBC News on Wednesday.

"And it's being done based on lies and conspiracy theories that have been completely debunked," Gulotta added, referring to former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

Democracy Docket explained that prior to the passage of H.B. 2492, Arizona voters who registered using state forms were required to provide proof of citizenship, but voters who registered using federal forms under the National Voter Registration Act did not, and were allowed to vote in federal elections held in the state.

"H.B. 2492 requires election officials to verify the citizenship of these 'federal only' voters," Democracy Docket noted. "If officials are unable to verify citizenship, the voter will not be allowed to register or vote until they provide documentary proof."

The new law is expected to face legal challenges, particularly given that the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a similar proof of citizenship requirement in Arizona in 2013.

Even Jennifer Holder, the attorney for Arizona's Republican-controlled House Rules Committee, said during a recent hearing the new measure would likely run afoul of federal law.

"As we see it," Holder told lawmakers, "the Supreme Court case pretty much addressed this scenario."

As NPR reported, one estimate indicates the law could affect around 192,000 voters, "the number of Arizonans who were issued a state driver's license prior to 1996—when the state updated its credentialing process to ensure a driver's lawful presence in the United States—and have not altered their license since."

H.B. 2492 was one of several deeply regressive Republican-authored bills that Ducey signed into law on Wednesday. Among the others were a bill banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy and legislation restricting gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

"The legislators who supported these bills know that their transphobic, anti-choice agenda is misaligned with the will of their constituents," Darrell Hill, policy director for the ACLU of Arizona, said in a statement Wednesday. "Simultaneously passing voting restrictions is an easy solution to carry on without answering to the people they are supposed to represent."

Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) argued in a scathing social media post on Wednesday that "the unconstitutional and overreaching bills signed by Gov. Ducey today were enabled by the U.S. Senate and their inability to abolish the filibuster preventing passage of federal laws for our LGBTQ members, enshrine our voting rights, and protect women's reproductive health."

"Senators Sinema and Manchin are directly enabling the erosion of civil rights and liberties by right-wing governors and legislatures across the country," Grijalva added.

Comments / 336

CABubbaDAWG
1d ago

Exactly how is showing proof of residency and ID confusing to thousands of eligible voters? Oh yeah, they’re dead or don’t exist but vote Democratic every single time.

Reply(63)
122
RNln
1d ago

Existing federal law requires states to routinely clean their voter roles, Arizona is simply complying with that federal law. A number states over the past couple years have been sued for not complying with the law and have been ordered by the courts to do so.

Reply(4)
50
Hugh Clarke
1d ago

I’m sorry, I have to question some of the response’s here. Every time I see a voter fraud case it’s a republican in hot water. Ask Mark Meadows and his wife!!!

Reply(13)
62
Check out more stories from
Salon
Salon

90K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

40M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema "mocked" Joe Biden and praised GOP at secret right-wing fundraiser, new book claims

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) cracked jokes about President Joe Biden and lavished praise onto House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) and Congressman Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) while attending a private fundraiser sometime after Biden was elected, according to an upcoming book. Excerpts from...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Michigan election official is charged with voter fraud and misconduct after she 'purposely broke a seal on a ballot container' that prevented a recount in her re-election campaign

A former township clerk and current county elections supervisor in Michigan has been charged with ballot tampering in the state's August 2020 primary. Kathy Funk is also charged with misconduct in office, the Michigan attorney general's office announced late Friday. State prosecutors say Funk was Flint Township's clerk when she...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Raúl Grijalva
Person
Joe Manchin
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Washington Post columnist mocks Justice Kavanaugh, tells Republicans to stop playing the victim card

Washington Post columnist Paul Waldman on Tuesday appeared frustrated that GOP lawmakers promised to treat Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson better than Democrats treated Justice Brett Kavanaugh, arguing in a column that Republicans are far too focussed on their own "victimization." After several Republican senators vowed to keep Jackson's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Mitt Romney riles up Republicans with refusal to endorse fellow Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, still has yet to endorse Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, in his re-election campaign, claiming that he's attempting to stay above the fray. "I don't think endorsements make any difference in a race to speak of," he told Utah reporters earlier this month. "People in the race are my friends. I usually try and avoid situations where they've been friends. I may endorse and I may not, but I really haven't given it any thought at this point,"
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election Fraud#Gop#Democratic#Republicans#Senate#Stand Up America#H B 2492
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Colorado Republican who pushed 2020 conspiracy theories is charged with election equipment tampering

A Colorado official who promoted Donald Trump’s election conspiracy theories has been charged with tampering with election equipment herself.Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, one of the state’s top election administrators, has been indicted by a grand jury on 10 criminal counts, including seven felonies. The Mesa County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges on Wednesday.“Peters is charged with three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, one count of conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, identity theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing to comply with the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

New Mexico lawmaker who founded Cowboys for Trump breaks promise to ride a HORSE to court as he's tried for 'rioting' at the Capitol on January 6, even though he never entered the building or engaged any violence

A New Mexico lawmaker who founded Cowboys for Trump has broken his promise to ride a horse to court as he stands trial for taking part in the January 6 riots. Couy Griffin instead arrived at Monday's hearing in Washington DC in a truck that was pulling a horse trailer after claiming that he wanted to avoid making a 'spectacle' of proceedings.
PROTESTS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
90K+
Followers
15K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy