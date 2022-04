Peyton Dincher may have been a freshman on paper when she stepped onto the floor, but she played as if she were a seasoned veteran. The Bulldog freshman torched opposing teams all season long, averaging close to 15 points per game. It was not just scoring where Dincher made her mark, she ended the season with 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals per contest. Opposing defenses dreaded covering the Jersey Shore star as she often drew doubles teams and many help defenders every time she touched the ball. Her season-high was a 29-point game against Central Mountain.

JERSEY SHORE, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO