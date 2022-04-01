ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Mother Nature play an April Fool's joke?

By Michelle Graves
The News Advocate
 1 day ago
Manistee residents woke up to snow-covered yards and streets on April 1. Pictured is Davis Street. (Michelle Graves/News Advocate)

MANISTEE — Manistee area residents woke up on Friday — April Fools' Day — to a ground cover of snow.

Every year on April 1 humanity gets a little bit of a free pass to "act a fool." Whether it's the ultimate prank or just a day to have the mindset of dancing like no one's watching, day one of the fourth month is the time to do something all in memorable good fun.

However, it seems like sometimes Mother Nature pulls her own pranks.

Spring officially started on March 20, however, northern Michigan hasn't been experiencing too much in the way of spring weather recently. While the month of April in northwestern Michigan is more prone to seeing rain, snow is not unheard of.

According to the National Weather Service, the area is not likely to see any spring-like weather until sometime next week.

While most of Manistee County only received about an inch of snow overnight, there could be more on the way.

On Saturday, scattered snow showers are expected before 10 a.m. changing to rain and snow showers with a high of 41 with new accumulation of less than a half inch. More of the same is predicted for that night.

Partly sunny skies with a high near 39 is in the forecast for Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 31 that night.

The rain and snow showers return on Monday with a high near 41. Mostly cloudy skies with a low around 33 is expected at night.

The temperature should feel more spring-like on Tuesday with a high of 48 and a chance of showers that night with a low of 37.

BGR.com

Tonight’s Worm Moon will be spectacular – here’s when you can see it

This is your last chance to catch a Worm Moon sighting this year. Many see the latest moon cycle as a bright reminder that winter is finally over. During its peak, the Moon is much closer to the horizon than usual, making it appear larger than it is. If you want to catch sight of the moon before it starts to wane, you’ll need to act fast.
ASTRONOMY
1240 WJIM

Some of the Largest Earth Cracks in the Great Lakes Area are in Michigan

I love exploring our state. There are so many cool features...from waterfalls, to mountains, to so many lakes, and even large earth cracks. I discovered these things in the northeast region of the lower peninsula recently. At one point, the area where these large earth cracks are found was actually a tourist attraction. Over the years people have stopped flocking to see these works of nature, but thankfully, the 76 year old Mystery Valley Karst Preserve and Nature Sanctuary is still maintained for visitors in Presque Isle County, just north of Alpena.
MICHIGAN STATE
