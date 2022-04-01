Did Mother Nature play an April Fool's joke?

Manistee residents woke up to snow-covered yards and streets on April 1. Pictured is Davis Street. (Michelle Graves/News Advocate)

MANISTEE — Manistee area residents woke up on Friday — April Fools' Day — to a ground cover of snow.

Every year on April 1 humanity gets a little bit of a free pass to "act a fool." Whether it's the ultimate prank or just a day to have the mindset of dancing like no one's watching, day one of the fourth month is the time to do something all in memorable good fun.

However, it seems like sometimes Mother Nature pulls her own pranks.

Spring officially started on March 20, however, northern Michigan hasn't been experiencing too much in the way of spring weather recently. While the month of April in northwestern Michigan is more prone to seeing rain, snow is not unheard of.

According to the National Weather Service, the area is not likely to see any spring-like weather until sometime next week.

While most of Manistee County only received about an inch of snow overnight, there could be more on the way.

On Saturday, scattered snow showers are expected before 10 a.m. changing to rain and snow showers with a high of 41 with new accumulation of less than a half inch. More of the same is predicted for that night.

Partly sunny skies with a high near 39 is in the forecast for Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 31 that night.

The rain and snow showers return on Monday with a high near 41. Mostly cloudy skies with a low around 33 is expected at night.

The temperature should feel more spring-like on Tuesday with a high of 48 and a chance of showers that night with a low of 37.



