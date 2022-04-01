ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene predicts a national champion

By Tom Greene
 1 day ago
The March Madness logo is shown on the court during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. Kansas, Villanova, North Carolina and Duke will play in the first Final Four to take place under the new world of "name, image and likeness" endorsements in college sports. It allows college players to earn money through endorsements. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Two games into the Sweet-16, my bracket became history.

For the first time in my bracket experience, none of my Final Four teams actually made the Final Four. I had only picked two Elite Eight teams correctly, Duke and Kansas.

In many years of doing this through grade school, high school and college, I thought I'd greatly impress the nation with my picks for a public paper. I greatly failed. To those who followed my picks, my sincere apologies for not delivering. But to those who, in the words of the sports bettor, "faded," my picks, you won some cash, I assure you.

With that all said, we are down to three games left in March Madness, as the calendar reads April. We will have a national champion when the next paper is published, so I'll preview all three games we will see in New Orleans this weekend. And, I'll try my best to get at least one correct. Follow or fade at your leisure:

Kansas vs. Villanova

As of publication deadline, Kansas is favored by 4.5 points.

This is a nice appetizing game featuring two well-experienced teams that were once known for choking in March. Don't you remember a bracket where you had one of these two teams going far, only to have to tear up your bracket before the Sweet-16?

Indeed, that's not the case this year. In bracket predictions, I have the same luck as I do picking Michigan State. When I have them going far, they choke early. When I have them choking early, they go far. Indeed, I had Villanova losing to Tennessee and Kansas losing to Auburn. Both weren't the case.

As for the game preview, Collin Gillespie is averaging the most points per game while Jermaine Samuels leads the team average in rebounds. The Jayhawks will have to defend well against these two stars. If Gillespie gets hot from beyond the arc, it could be a long night for Kansas. If not, Eric Dixon will have to lead the team beyond the arc and Caleb Daniels will have to find a way to score in the paint.

For Kansas, the stats are more spread out. Ochai Agbaji leads the average in points, while three-point percentage is spread out well amongst the starters. Jalen Wilson leads the team average in rebounds, while Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the team average in assists and steals. It is no secret that Kansas won the Big 12 for the umpteenth time, and that's because Bill Self does an amazing job with the team by having them share the ball, share the scoring, and playing team defense. Let's not forget about Jalen Coleman-Lands, shall we?

The two big factors for this game are three-point shooting and foul trouble. Kansas has the deeper team, but if one of their stars gets into foul trouble and Gillespie has the hot hand, Villanova could win this game by 20. However, defense wins championships.

Dependent on when you see the betting lines when you read this, I'll take Kansas up to -5.5. Kansas gets past Villanova.

Duke vs. North Carolina

As of publication deadline, Duke is a four point favorite.

In what is coach Mike Krzyzewski's final run through the NCAA Tournament, it has been nothing short of exciting to take in. Whether you're for or against the Blue Devils, you have to respect the accolades that Coach K has accomplished. This is his 13th Final Four, one more than John Wooden. He's won the national title five times. He's coached Team USA to three Olympic gold medals, and two more in FIBA World Championships. Love him or hate him, that's the facts.

As for North Carolina, they are in the Final Four, yes, but should they honestly be here? Blowing a 25-point lead against Baylor tells me otherwise. If only the lead were 24 when Brady Manek was assessed a Flagrant-2 foul that ejected him from the game.

If anyone from Chapel Hill reads that, they'll then tell me about Armando Bacot. By all means, he's been a great asset to the Tar Heels, and he and Manek have been the driving force that led them to this spot. They upset Duke on Krzyzewski's final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. What's to say they can't do it again?

As for Duke, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Moore Jr. have been the leading forces for the Blue Devils. They have been a massive help to Krzyzewski's final run.

The main course to the Final Four will certainly be fun. Have your popcorn ready.

Dependent on when you see the betting lines when you read this, I'll take Duke up to -5.5. Duke gets past North Carolina in the rubber-match between these two teams.

Kansas vs. Duke; National Championship

A tournament that's provided an abundance of upsets provides us a championship of "Blue Bloods,".

Knowing my predictions so far in this tournament, this is certain to be wrong, too. But, I'll provide a short preview in case I'm correct.

One of Paolo Banchero and Ochai Agbaji will make the difference, or so we thing. In many of national championship games, it's a name we don't know about that runs the show. Michigan fans do not need me to remind them of Luke Hancock and Donte DiVincenzo.

To make a wild prediction, the guy that will have to make the difference will have to do it from three-point range. For Duke, that's A.J. Griffin. For Kansas, that's Mitch Lightfoot. Again, guys you may not have heard about, but both officially lead the team in three-point percentage, despite lagging minutes.

I could be completely wrong, but remember those names for Monday night. As for the game, this seems like a fitting end to Mike Krzyzewski's career, so I'll go with the Blue Devils to win the title.

As for point totals, Duke averages 80 points a game while Kansas averages 78.3. If this is the title game, I expect the over/under to be in the 150-159 range. This is a tricky line, as defenses can dominate what would normally be high-scoring games. If you're betting this, and the pregame line stands in the 150s range, I may consider waiting until the game is going, and take a live line with the trends.

We have three games to go. Let's make the best of them.

Tom Greene is the sportswriter for the Huron Daily Tribune, and a guy that has been notoriously wrong in his predictions. However, the best professional gamblers are only right less than 60% of the time, and he hopes to have that sort of success in the future. Let him know your national championship pick by emailing him at tom.greene@hearstnp.com .

