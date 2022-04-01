ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Rokita settles with company accused of helping robocallers

By IPB News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA telecommunications company accused of facilitating thousands of robocalls to Hoosiers will pay Indiana at least $50,000 over the next few years. That comes out of a settlement...

Comments / 2

