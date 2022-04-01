City Housing Commission to meet Tuesday on ARPA funds

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz was pleased to talk about the newest facility upgrade just finished on the Fairgrounds. Our Expo Center, that's our equestrian center," Schulz said. "Last weekend, we had our first event in there. We did about a $1.3 million renovation on that building. New roof, new heat, new side panels, new insulation, new lighting. I mean, it looks fantastic in there. Obviously, there are little things that we have that weren't in the budget that we're going to be working on in the next couple of years to bring it up. A new sound system should be going in there shortly."

